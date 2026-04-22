Marvel Studios Reveals The Fate Of Another Major MCU Netflix Character

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 sealed the fate of a forgotten character from Netflix's Daredevil series through a blink-and-you-miss-it Easter egg. Daredevil: Born Again continues to honor its Netflix roots by reintroducing supporting characters from the original series, strengthening the bridge between the street-level MCU and its Defenders-era foundation. A clear standout is the return of Detective Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) while confirming that Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley), Matt Murdock's biological mother and a key character from Daredevil Season 3, is still alive and well in Born Again Season 2, Episode 2.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 officially confirmed that Mitchell Ellison, the longtime editor-in-chief of the New York Bulletin, is referenced as still being alive and active.

At the 34:23 mark of the episode, it was revealed that BB Urich has been in contact with and collaborating with Ellison to get her reports published for the New York Bulletin. This revelation solidifies his place in the MCU canon, directly carrying over from Netflix's Daredevil series.

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In the Netflix shows, Ellison (Geoffrey Cantor) appeared across all three seasons of Daredevil, starting out as a skeptical boss who initially clashed with Ben Urich before eventually becoming a crucial ally in Daredevil's fight against Wilson Fisk.

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Ellison was also the one who hired Karen Page and mentored her to become a brilliant journalist. He would then be personally targeted by Bullseye during an attack in the New York Bulletin office.

While Ellison didn't appear physically in Daredevil: Born Again, this confirmation could hint that he will soon appear in the street-level series, potentially as early as the already-confirmed Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ next Wednesday, April 29.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Is Setting Up Ellison's MCU Return

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Mitchell Ellison is one of the important characters of Netflix's Daredevil series because he represents the power of the free press at the street level.

While he was a flawed character, what makes Ellison stand out is that he is a principled journalist hellbent on fighting systemic corruption in New York, aware of the risks.

The reference to Ellison in Daredevil: Born Again reinforced the idea that the show is deliberately weaving in Netflix Daredevil threads rather than ignoring them. It also sends a message that New York Bulletin remains a central journalism figure in Hell's Kitchen, still fighting the good fight amid the chaos.

It remains to be seen if Ellison does return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but his comeback could be crucial in enhancing Karen Page's story moving forward, especially after what she has been through in the first two seasons.