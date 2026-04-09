Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Return of Dead Netflix Villain

A villain long thought dead in the MCU's Netflix universe is making a shocking return to the screen. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is already four episodes into its eight-episode run, and fans have enthusiastically embraced the new season. The biggest surprise, however, is still on the horizon, bringing the story back to its original roots.

The recently released Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 mid-season trailer wasted no time showing the return of a dead villain from Netflix's Daredevil, and this time, there was no squinting required. At the 0:53 mark, fans were treated to the first clear, full shot of Toby Leonard Moore back in the role of James Wesley, sitting in the back of a car next to his boss, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

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While Wesley had previously been spotted in a car with Fisk in a mid-March teaser ahead of the series' premiere, he appeared in the background and slightly out of focus. The mid-season trailer changes all of that, offering an unmistakable look at the character, though it appears to be the same scene shown before.

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Wesley's significance to this universe cannot be overstated. He was Fisk's loyal right-hand man from the original Daredevil series on Netflix.

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He served as the Kingpin's most trusted confidant, devoted to Fisk's rise to power throughout the first season. He did the dirty work that kept Fisk's empire insulated from exposure (wild to think how much has changed), and his chemistry with D'Onofrio made their dynamic one of the show's most compelling relationships

Returning Villains in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Kingpin

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The man, the myth, the monolith. There's no way Vincent D'Onofrio is missing Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Despite the Mayor Fisk arc expected to come to a close by the end of Season 2, the Kingpin is far from finished.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane made that abundantly clear, telling The New York Times that the series would return to the tone and street-level storytelling of Frank Miller's Daredevil comics, with Scardapane summing it up simply: "The story never ends with these two."

Bullseye

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In October 2025, during a panel at San Antonio's SPACECON, Wilson Bethel confirmed his character's return for Season 3, "We'll have more Bullseye on the way:"

"As some of you might know, we've already [got] picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We'll have more Bullseye on the way, Kingpin, and all the rest."

The slip may have been unintentional, but fans weren't complaining. With Bullseye's arc in Season 2 already being praised after Episode 4 as some of the best action the show has delivered, the prospect of more Benjamin Poindexter is nothing but exciting (even if he's the man who killed Foggy).

Buck Cashman

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Arty Froushan is confirmed to return as Buck Cashman, Fisk's current right-hand assassin, who stepped into the role left vacant by Wesley's death years ago.

Froushan let the news slip during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I'm going to be filming some of Season 3 of Daredevil, which is the Marvel series I've been doing on and off. That'll be coming up in spring."

There's still much to discover in the second half of Season 2, but don't hold your breath for those waiting for Buck to be put in the ground.

Sheila Rivera

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New photos from the Born Again Season 3 production confirmed that Sheila Rivera will be back in Season 3, possibly as the Mayor herself. Zabryna Guevara will be back in the role, and while Rivera has operated in Fisk's orbit as his campaign director, her ascension to mayor could be an exciting development in the final four episodes of this season.

This idea also aligns with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, in which Spider-Man is shown receiving the Key to the City during a public ceremony, with Rivera handing it to him. Guevara later reaffirmed her appearance through an Instagram post, making her the fourth Daredevil character to make their big-screen MCU debut in the upcoming film.

Wesley's Return In Daredevil: Born Again

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James Wesley and Wilson Fisk's dynamic came to an abrupt end when Wesley was shot dead by Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) at the end of Netflix's Daredevil Season 1. This was a desperate act by Karen that forever changed her character's trajectory and left Fisk without the one person who seemed to truly understand him.

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So, how did Wesley return? The footage strongly suggests a flashback. Fisk is wearing the all-black look from Season 1 of the Netflix series and notably lacks the eye scar he received from Echo during the events of Hawkeye.

Bringing Wesley back in the present-day timeline would be questionable at this point, but revisiting that period of Fisk's rise could be exciting for long-time fans.

The upcoming episode might use Wesley's presence as a window into who the Kingpin was before he became New York's mayor and to remind audiences of what he is capable of beneath the polished exterior.

The pattern emerging from these confirmed returns points toward a season invested in revisiting Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) earliest days as a crimefighter and the origins of his conflict with Fisk. This potential flashback also seems to connect with Foggy Nelson's return after being killed by Bullseye in Born Again Season 1.