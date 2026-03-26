Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s Netflix Character Reference May Cause a Continuity Error

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 1 subtly revealed a continuity error involving Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his mentor, Stick (Scott Glenn). Netflix's Daredevil series introduced Stick in Season 1, Episode 7 as a character from Matt's past who helped him hone his senses and combat skills. The Daredevil series revealed that Stick spent a lot of time training Matt, but flashbacks showed that Stick bailed on a young Matt Murdock after realizing he still had emotional attachments.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's premiere included a reference to Stick during Matt's conversation with Karen Page inside their hideout. After years together, Karen is still amazed by Matt's combat expertise despite being blind, noting, "I will never figure out how you do that."

Marvel Television

Matt casually referenced his "years of brutal training" with Stick, but his response appears to contradict the timeline established in Netflix's Daredevil.

"You know, years of brutal training from a borderline psychotic sensei."

Marvel Television

According to the MCU wiki, Stick only trained Matt for a few months before he kicked him out, creating a possible continuity error or a potential retcon about what was established in the Netflix series:

"Over the next few months, Stick taught Matt Murdock how to hone his heightened senses and also how to fight, training him to be a dangerous warrior, intending to recruit him into the Chaste to replace Elektra."

Netflix

It's possible that Matt's young age at the time of his rigorous training with Stick might have affected his memories, turning the months into years. Moreover, the months of training would have felt like years to Matt, which explains his comment to Karen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's premiere.

Netflix

While the Disney+ era of Daredevil is treating the Netflix shows as canon (Season 2 is already confirmed to include James Wesley, a dead character from Netflix's Daredevil), it's possible that this was a deliberate choice for the show's creative team to course-correct moments from Matt's childhood to establish a timeline that makes sense.

It would actually make far more sense for Matt to have trained under Stick for years rather than just a few months, considering how exceptionally skilled and well-equipped he is in combat.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 follows Matt Murdock and his group of "rebels" trying to stop Mayor Fisk's reign of terror in New York under Martial Law. Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on March 24, and new episodes will premiere every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (read more about the last-minute release change of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 here).

Will Stick Return Via Flashbacks In Daredevil: Born Again's Future Seasons?

Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's casual reference to Stick might be more than a fun nod, and it could possibly lead to flashbacks of the character in the Disney+ era of the hero of Hell's Kitchen. It's worth noting that Stick was killed by Elektra in The Defenders crossover series after he tried to stop her from taking Danny Rand (Iron Fist) for The Hand.

Daredevil: Born Again is no stranger to bringing back dead characters. In fact, in Season 2 alone, there are two dead characters who are already confirmed to return via flashbacks: Foggy Nelson and James Wesley. It's possible that Stick will experience the same treatment in future seasons.

If Stick does come back via flashbacks, Daredevil: Born Again can use him as a way to dive further into Matt Murdock's backstory and even link to ongoing threats like The Hand (a group that is already confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

A previous report also claimed that The Hand is also slated to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and the group's comeback could pave the way for more Stick-centric flashbacks.