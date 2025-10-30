Disney+ Makes MCU History With Netflix Crossover Villain

Marvel Studios’ upcoming 2026 Netflix reboot, which will feature a crossover between three titular Marvel Netflix characters (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Punisher), will highlight a villain with goals and motivations unlike anything MCU fans have seen in past projects on Disney+. Disney’s streaming service continues to deliver a wide range of unique villains in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of which are among the most frightening antagonists in MCU history. While this will continue in 2026, the franchise's next Disney+ crossover will also come with some changes.

Marvel Studios' head of Marvel TV and animation, Brad Winderbaum, shared how Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles will impact the second season of Daredevil: Born Again as it crosses over many major MCU Netflix players into one storyline. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum discussed how this story "is about power" when looking at Wilson Fisk's rise to the position of New York City's mayor. However, Charles will challenge Fisk as part of "a new class of power players on the international stage."

This marks the first villain/antagonist in the MCU's Defenders projects (both on Netflix and Disney+) to be involved with power players on an international level. One group that did this to some extent in the Defenders Saga was The Hand, who were known as an international organization out for world domination. However, Daredevil and The Defenders only focused on their operations within New York City.

All Upcoming MCU Netflix Reboot Villains

Kingpin

Known as arguably the most famous villain in Marvel's streaming history, Vincent D'Onofrio will be back with a vengeance as Wilson Fisk (better known as the Kingpin) in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Born Again is one of three MCU projects to feature D'Onofrio (including Echo and Hawkeye), along with his work in all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil show.

As the show continues with its TV-MA rating, Kingpin will be as powerful as ever in New York City, keeping martial law in play and going after vigilantes with every weapon at his disposal. The attempt on his life in Season 1 should only motivate him further, and after fans saw him literally crush a politician's skull in, all bets are off for what he will do in Season 2.

Vanessa Fisk

After sticking by Wilson Fisk for most of the last decade, Ayelet Zurer will return to the MCU as Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. While Zurer almost did not return to the MCU after an initial recasting, she is back in full force following 11 episodes in Netflix's Daredevil show.

After fans learned about Vanessa's romantic tryst with a man named Adam, Zurer's villain showed her own ruthlessness by shooting him in the head and taking him out. She eventually reconciled with her husband after therapy. She showed her deep involvement in the crime spree in New York, restarting a powerful partnership with Fisk as they rule over the city with a true iron fist.

Bullseye

Following a scary run in Daredevil Season 3, Wilson Bethel came back to Marvel Studios to reprise his role as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Rejoining the story with scary new powers in the revival series' first episode, he quickly made his impact felt by killing off Foggy Nelson before falling off a building, surviving his injuries as he was thrown in jail.

He eventually broke out of prison and attempted to kill Wilson Fisk, which Matt Murdock stopped by stepping into the shot to take the bullet himself. While story details for Season 2 are unclear, Bethel recently teased an unhinged version of Bullseye coming back as he looks to wreak havoc across the Big Apple.

Daniel Blake

Michael Gandolfini joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 as Daniel Blake, who first showed himself as one of Wilson Fisk's most devoted fans. He earned a position on Fisk's staff for his devotion, working his way up to a job as the Deputy Mayor for Communications.

While Blake does not have the same power as villains like Kingpin or Bullseye, his loyalty to Fisk cannot be understated; he even blackmailed the New York City Council to support an initiative that helped Fisk gain more control. Season 2 will give him even more to work with as fans see how devious and evil he can be.

Ma Gnucci

Ma Gnucci will make her MCU debut as the main villain of the Punisher's Special Presentation, which is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026. While the actress playing the role has not been confirmed yet, she is expected to mark the first female villain for the Punisher in any of his live-action projects.

Coming with a different look than her Marvel Comics counterpart, Ma Gnucci is the head of the Gnucci Crime Family. While she has no powers, her influence over the crime underworld in New York City will make her a dangerous antagonist as fans learn about her ties to the Punisher and what she plans to do to him and the city.

Peacock

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be released on Disney+ in March 2026. The new season will star Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Krysten Ritter, and the story is expected to adapt ideas from the Shadowland run that originated in Marvel Comics. Ahead are other villains set to appear in both of the MCU's upcoming Netflix reboot projects (Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and the Punisher Special Presentation)