Daredevil Born Again's New "Adam" Twist Is Extremely Messed Up

Finally, Adam has finally appeared in Daredevil: Born Again, and it's worse than anyone could've imagined.

The darkness of Daredevil: Born Again is intensifying, especially with the shocking reveal of Muse's identity in Episode 4, an apparent accident that only adds to the growing chaos. Meanwhile, Jon Bernthal's Punisher return brings a brutal and sobering edge to the series, reminding Matt (Charlie Cox) of his true self.

Adam, Vanessa's (Ayelet Zurer) former lover during Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) extended absence, has been a lingering source of tension between the couple throughout the first three episodes of Born Again.

Now, with Fisk shedding any pretense of legitimacy, his true colors are once again on full display, cementing his reign of terror in Hell's Kitchen.

Who Is Adam In Daredevil: Born Again? Episode 4 Puts Him In His Unfortunate Place

Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 delivered a chilling twist, revealing that Wilson Fisk has been secretly keeping Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci) imprisoned.

The shocking moment came in the final scene, where Fisk descended into a dungeon-like space to eat pasta and drink whiskey while watching Adam beg for his life behind bars. With long hair and a beard, Adam pleaded, "Please... Mr. Fisk" only for Fisk to coldly correct him, "Mayor Fisk."

Disney+

This disturbing reveal further proves that, despite his public political image, Fisk remains the same ruthless villain beneath the surface. Rather than killing Adam, he's keeping him alive to essentially torture him, without any end in sight.

In a way, it seems Fisk is using Adam as a reminder of his past mistakes, leaving Vanessa and letting her move on for a time.

What Does This Mean For Wilson And Vanessa?

Disney+

The implications of this twist could be massive, particularly for his already fragile relationship with Vanessa.

Earlier in the episode, Vanessa confided in their therapist, Heather (Margarita Levieva), about how Adam had made her feel and praised him as "his hands drew beautiful sketches," visibly enraging Fisk, "Can we not?"

Her nostalgia for Adam, even in a therapy session meant to mend their marriage, suggests that her feelings for him may not be entirely in the past. Fisk’s barely contained anger in that moment now carries even darker weight, as it’s clear he had already taken brutal action against Adam before the session even happened.

If Vanessa ever discovers what her husband has done to Adam, it could shatter any progress they’ve made in therapy and potentially push her away for good.

Worse, it may confirm her deepest fears: the man she hoped had changed is still the same ruthless monster.

At the very least, it reinforces the idea that Fisk's attempts at reinvention are nothing but a facade, his reign as Mayor may appear polished, but behind closed doors, he is as merciless as ever. And with Vanessa's patience already thinning, and her independence rising, this revelation could set the stage for an explosive reckoning between them.

Times could be looking even tougher ahead for Kingpin, with Spider-Man potentially on his radar in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 is streaming now on Disney+.