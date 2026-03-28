Marvel Is Not Loving Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 2 might be setting fans up for a letdown due to the show's release schedule. Coming only one year after Born Again Season 1 ended in 2025, Season 2 is already putting some dark and epic storylines into motion for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. However, an early-season scheduling decision may have some viewers worried about what is to come.

After Marvel Television released the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on March 24, the show's next two episodes will both be released on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 31. This is the only time this season that two episodes will be released in the same week, as the other six episodes will come to Disney+ one at a time until May 5.

For perspective, Season 1 had two weeks in which two episodes were released on Disney+ simultaneously. This season opened with a two-episode premiere, and the fourth week delivered both Episodes 5 and 6.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 picks up shortly after the end of Season 1 and serves as the second live-action Disney+ release of Phase 6. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Margarita Levieva, Krysten Ritter, and more, Matt Murdock is back in action as Daredevil, assembling a team to fight Wilson Fisk and his enactment of martial law over New York.

Why Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Double Release May Hurt

Marvel Television

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 1.

Season 1, Episode 5 (the bank episode featuring Kamala Khan's father, Yusuf Khan) was one of the episodes included in a double release during the show's fourth week. This entry became something of a bottle episode for the series, taking Matt away from the bigger story in New York City in favor of a more contained, individual storyline. However, it also became one of the show's worst-rated episodes, as many felt it was the one from the original story for Born Again (before the creative overhaul) that stuck in the revamped plot.

Marvel likely pulled this move in Season 1 for this episode because they did not feel it was strong enough to stand on its own. For Season 2, many are wondering whether Marvel feels the same about the second episode, which debuts at the same time as the third.

At the tail end of Season 2, Episode 1, Matt and Detective Cherry were shockingly saved by Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, who took out a team of Anti-Vigilante Task Force agents trying to take them both out. Considering the new episode is titled "Shoot the Moon," Bullseye's return could potentially be in play, but he may stay in the shadows for a while longer.

Now that Fisk is fully in power and running guns, this week may not bring many new updates for either him or Matt Murdock in their battle. Even so, fans hope that the inclusion of a second episode will keep things interesting until the single weekly releases resume.