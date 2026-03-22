Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Is Setting Up the Darkest Kingpin Twist

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 could change everything by introducing a dark Kingpin twist that will make him irredeemable in the eyes of the public. Season 1 reintroduced the strangely romantic yet toxic dynamic between Wilson (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), leading to chaos that made the pair formidable and loyal to each other. The pair's therapy sessions with Dr. Heather Glenn unearthed the hidden issues (and cracks) between Kingpin and Vanessa. As a result, the two developed an honest assessment of their relationship and the revelation that Vanessa had an affair with a man named Adam.

At one point in a therapy session, Vanessa insisted that Wilson was not capable of harming her despite the fact that he is clearly unstable when provoked:

"My husband is capable of many things. Harming me is not one of them."

However, this bold claim from Vanessa led many to believe it foreshadows her downfall, which could culminate in Kingpin actually killing her in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. If Kingpin does end up murdering Vanessa, then it would cement the idea that he is a madman whose monster persona truly never left; it's just waiting to be unleashed.

Marvel Television

Fisk's love for Vanessa was the one thing that humanized him, and it would be poetic and tragic that he would be the one to kill the last remnant of his humanity. Daredevil: Born Again and Netflix's Daredevil series underscored Vanessa's importance in Fisk's life, and there were already narrative threads that laid the groundwork for Kingpin to kill his wife.

Vanessa's affair with Adam was the original sin that drove Kingpin to crack. While Vanessa did kill Adam and choose to be with Fisk, this betrayal hit Fisk hard, and it is safe to assume that it lingered inside his mind like a ticking time bomb.

It's possible that this "bomb" inside Kingpin's head could explode, causing him to recklessly kill Vanessa because he still had not forgiven her for her betrayal of being intimate with another man while he was in recovery.

Moreover, Vanessa's turn to an actual villain after becoming the Queenpin while Fisk was gone inverted the pair's power dynamic. It was as if she were the one pulling the strings while Kingpin played politician as Mayor Fisk of New York. This dynamic could essentially ruin Fisk's ego slowly, and he could even see his actual wife as his rival, resulting in shocking murder.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will see Kingpin at the peak of his power as he enforces Martial Law in New York while Vanessa Fisk watches her back after being targeted by Bullseye in Season 1. Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 24.

How Vanessa's Possible Death Could Affect Kingpin (If He Killed Her)

Disney+

Vanessa's potential death in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 would be game-changing for everyone involved in the street-level world of the MCU.

If Kingpin does end up murdering his wife, many would argue that it would cement the character's psychological collapse, whether he meant to kill her. It would also undo the effect of Heather Glenn's therapy, which made their relationship unbreakable.

Given that Vanessa has always been Fisk's one major exception in life (a woman who sees the monster and still chooses him), killing her would sever his ties to the only person who has kept him in check by not allowing his rage to swallow him.

Kingpin killing Vanessa would also mean that he has no one to blame but himself. In his own twisted way, Kingpin could either blame Daredevil, Bullseye (who has his own comic-accurate costume in Season 2), or anyone else to justify his rage.

All in all, if Kingpin does end up killing Vanessa, it proves two things about the Marvel villain: he is irredeemable and uses his love as a twisted form of ownership he can take away whenever he pleases.