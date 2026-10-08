Marvel Studios NYCC 2026 Panel: Live Updates & Announcements From Comic-Con (Ongoing)

Marvel Animation is set to make waves of announcements at the 2026 edition of New York Comic-Con.

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Marvel Studios Logo, New York Comic-Con Logo.

Marvel Studios returns to New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2026 with a highly anticipated panel that is set to showcase game-changing reveals about the MCU's upcoming slate. In 2025, Marvel used NYCC to unveil special looks at their future slate, including a look at the black symbiote in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and to bring Krysten Ritter on stage alongside Charlie Cox to confirm Jessica Jones' appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise at Marvel Studios, also unveiled news about X-Men '97 Season 3's renewal and closed the panel with footage from Wonder Man and VisionQuest

While the MCU is heading into its Multiversal endgame in Avengers: Doomsday later this year, there are still Disney+ projects on the docket that could reshape the franchise's future, such as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, Marvel Zombies Season 2, and X-Men '97 Season 3, and these shows are expected to be pushed to the forefront in Marvel's 2026 NYCC panel. 

October 8 is a great day to be an MCU fan, with a wave of announcements expected to emerge online soon. Marvel Studios is set to officially start its  "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel at New York Comic-Con 2026 at 4:15 p.m. ET, promising "an inside look at Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's most anticipated upcoming series on Disney+." 

Marvel Studios Updates From NYCC 2026 Panel (Live)

New York Comic Con 2026 Panel Poster.
The Direct

 

This article is developing. Please check back later! 

- In This Article: From (S3)
Release Date
September 22, 2024
Platform
Cable TV
Actors
Catalina Sandino Moreno
Eion Bailey
Harold Perrineau
Genres
Horror
Sci-Fi
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING