Marvel Studios NYCC 2026 Panel: Live Updates & Announcements From Comic-Con (Ongoing)

Marvel Studios returns to New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2026 with a highly anticipated panel that is set to showcase game-changing reveals about the MCU's upcoming slate. In 2025, Marvel used NYCC to unveil special looks at their future slate, including a look at the black symbiote in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and to bring Krysten Ritter on stage alongside Charlie Cox to confirm Jessica Jones' appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise at Marvel Studios, also unveiled news about X-Men '97 Season 3's renewal and closed the panel with footage from Wonder Man and VisionQuest.

While the MCU is heading into its Multiversal endgame in Avengers: Doomsday later this year, there are still Disney+ projects on the docket that could reshape the franchise's future, such as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, Marvel Zombies Season 2, and X-Men '97 Season 3, and these shows are expected to be pushed to the forefront in Marvel's 2026 NYCC panel.

October 8 is a great day to be an MCU fan, with a wave of announcements expected to emerge online soon. Marvel Studios is set to officially start its "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel at New York Comic-Con 2026 at 4:15 p.m. ET, promising "an inside look at Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's most anticipated upcoming series on Disney+."

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