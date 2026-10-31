New 'Daredevil Born Again' Season 3 Trailer Officially Brings Back 6 MCU Netflix Actors — Including Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones & More

Daredevil: Born Again is gearing up for a third season, which will sadly be its last, closing out the revival of the Netflix Defenders universe that earned worldwide acclaim. Marvel is leaning into that era now more than ever, though, bringing back six characters from that continuity in Born Again's Season 3 trailer. Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones are among the figures who appear in the high-octane footage Marvel recently debuted ahead of the show's March 2027 premiere on Disney+.

The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 screened behind closed doors at New York Comic Con on October 8, 2026, during Marvel's television panel. The event brought together the show's headline cast, with Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox, and Finn Jones taking the stage to introduce the first teaser. Season 2 began welcoming back characters from the Netflix era, and Jessica Jones' return was the biggest crowd-pleaser.

It was revealed that she now has a daughter, Danielle, with Luke Cage, who also made a brief appearance in the finale. Those additions hinted at Marvel's intent to restore the key characters of that era, and the latest trailer delivers, with more Defenders joining Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. It marks the first time since 2017's The Defenders that all of these characters have shared the screen.

Major Netflixverse Actors Featured in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Trailer

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in Born Again Season 3, and the Man Without Fear is more indomitable than ever. The teaser shows Matt in jail, wearing an orange prisoner's jumpsuit, and, as expected, trouble finds him on the inside. The Season 2 finale saw him reveal to a packed courtroom that he is Daredevil, then accept arrest for his years of vigilantism. In the trailer, he tears the jumpsuit apart and recreates his iconic black headwrap from Daredevil Season 1.

Things quickly turn violent as Matt fights his way through inmates, in a sequence reminiscent of the hallway brawls the character is known for. Prison sounds brutal, but Matt has made peace with it, despite being locked up for pursuing a commendable cause. "I made a choice to pay for my so-called crimes for stopping a madman from turning the city into his own personal kingdom," his voice echoes over the footage, devoid of regret.

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Krysten Ritter's return was spoiled by numerous set photos and videos that surfaced while Born Again was shooting. Still, the Jessica Jones star's appearance in the trailer is every bit exciting. The footage reveals Jones receiving an official police badge alongside her Defenders teammates Danny Rand and Luke Cage, with Matt the only one missing, since he is still in prison at that point. "Well, is no one gonna say it? There should be four badges," Jones laments.

The badges suggest that Jones and her remaining teammates are being recognized as sanctioned crimefighters, likely to fill the power vacuum left by Matt's absence. Daredevil handled a huge share of the crimefighting in Hell's Kitchen that the police couldn't manage on their own, so with him off the streets, Jones will play a major role in keeping the city safe in the upcoming season.

Like Jones, Mike Colter returned in Born Again Season 2's finale as Luke Cage after it was revealed in Episode 7 that he had been working overseas for Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles, a shady CIA operative recruiting superpowered individuals. In Season 3, Cage is on a new path, no longer working for Charles, who has found a new ally and weapon in Bullseye. He will help fill the void left by Matt Murdock's imprisonment on their side of New York City.

Finn Jones was the only major actor from the Netflix era yet to appear in the MCU's reboot, missing Season 2 even as Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter both showed up. He is now officially returning for Season 3, with set photos capturing him alongside the rest of the Defenders stars. With the Season 3 trailer showing his character, Danny Rand, receiving a police badge, the Iron Fist is finally back. He will be one of New York's key protectors, whatever threat comes the city's way.

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Then there's Vincent D'Onofrio, a fixture of the Netflix era, having played Wilson Fisk in all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil and both seasons of Daredevil: Born Again. He is reprising the role in Season 3, though he won't be the main antagonist this time. He makes a brief appearance in the new teaser, screaming at the top of his lungs in frustration. The show of emotion aligns with where Season 2 left him, stripped of the mayor's office, sued by the attorney general, and accepting exile from New York after his bloody courthouse rampage.

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Fisk is not the only villain returning for the upcoming season. Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter is back after playing a key role in the previous two seasons. The trailer gives fans a look at his new Bullseye costume, one that leans heavily into comic accuracy. The new suit is dark and features much more armor than the previous versions, with a more prominent bullseye emblem.

Bethel's character never got to wear his comic book suit in the Netflix era, although he did wear Daredevil's suit at one point. The MCU finally handed him the outfit in Season 1 of Born Again, where he wore a dark blue bodysuit. Season 2 took things up a notch with more plating and armor, though the emblem stayed subtle.

Born Again's Season 2 finale saw Dex fly off alongside Mr. Charles as his new hired gun for black ops missions, a pairing fans have speculated could seed a Dark Avengers-style story, since Bullseye served as that team's Hawkeye in the comics. That thread is expected to come to a head in Season 3.