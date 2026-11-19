IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2's roster of characters might have received an unexpected upgrade with the return of a major character from its bonus Halloween episode in 2026. Developed by Andy Muschietti, HBO Max's IT prequel series assembled a strong ensemble around Bill Skarsgård's return as Pennywise, blending new characters in 1962 Derry with key connective tissues to the larger IT franchise. The first season centered on a mix of military and local figures, headlined by Jovan Adepo's Leroy Hanlon and Taylour Paige's Charlotte Hanlon, alongside a roster of kids led by Clara Stack's Lilly Bainbridge and Blake Cameron James' Will Hanlon. From the outset, Welcome to Derry made clear that several of its central characters carry direct bloodlines or narrative links to the cast of the IT films, most notably the Hanlon family and the surprise reveal that Marge Truman is Richie Tozier's mother.

This same strategy tied to Derry's history is already shaping expectations for Welcome to Derry Season 2. Set in 1935 during the Great Depression and centered on the bloody Bradley Gang massacre right at the heart of Derry, the show's sophomore run is confirmed to bring back Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, once again terrorizing a new cast of characters 27 years before the events of the first season. In an October 2026 interview with The New York Post, Welcome to Derry showrunner Brad Caleb Kane offered a hint about the cast of Season 2, describing its roster of characters as having "new kids, new characters, [and] maybe some old characters," suggesting that the season will introduce a fresh Depression-era ensemble while still reaching backward for familiar faces.

"We’re in Depression-era America. It’s a very different set of circumstances. New kids, new characters, maybe some old characters, and the same old Pennywise."

Kane's "maybe" in referencing old characters has led fans to wonder if the surprise Halloween special, A Story of Derry, (an expansion of Welcome to Derry Season 1, Episode 4) becomes relevant. The surprise Welcome to Derry episode from HBO not only expanded the Indigenous origins of the entity (the Kollu) and the Children of Mathurin's barrier; it also introduced Zahn McClarnon's Mitig as the perfect early-cycle human pawn for Pennywise, centuries before Bob Gray or any later feeding cycle.

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A Story of Derry pulled back the curtain on Mitig's tragic backstory as a broken survivor hollowed out after losing his companions. Mitig believed that Pennywise is a god, and his modus operandi revolves around killing outsiders to offer them and their fear to the entity. Unfortunately, Pennywise killed Mitig in A Story of Derry, but death has never been a clean endpoint in this franchise. As Mrs. Kersh stated in the post-credits scene of Season 1, "no one who dies [in Derry] ever really dies."

Combined with the entity's non-linear relationship to time and its habit of wearing faces, Mitig's fate in Andy Muschietti's Halloween special does not preclude a meaningful return. IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is a sophomore run defined by the Depression era, meaning that desperation could be Pennywise's calling card in luring victims.

Moreover, some fans also argued McClarnon is a talented actor not worth wasting in one Halloween special. A Story of Derry treated Mitig as too thematically useful to leave behind. Season 2's 1935 Depression-era was full of the same conditions that created Mitig, namely isolation, loss, and vulnerability.

This could hint that the Native American Derry era could surface again through flashbacks, visions, or disturbances of the barrier stones and Western Woods, much as Season 1 used that history to ground the entity's imprisonment in Derry, Maine.

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Mitig could appear in those sequences as the cautionary and first human who stopped resisting and started treating Pennywise as a benevolent god. IT itself could take his form to mock or manipulate anyone probing the land's deeper history, or to parallel hte new human pawns the 1935 era creates. Either way, Zahn McClarnon's Mitig could possibly be IT: Welcome to Derry's second main cast member after Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise.

Following the success of A Story to Derry, giving McClarnon another shot as a recurring presence as Mitig through IT-form appearances could be thematically perfect, as it would continue the show's strength of treating Derry's history as layered rather than linear.

Interestingly, IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 already laid the groundwork for other characters to return in the show's sophomore run on HBO.

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Welcome to Derry Season 1, Episode 6 released the first look at Season 2 with its emotionally heavy and eerie flashback to 1935, which confirmed that Madeleine Stowe's Ingrid Kersh will be part of that era as a nurse who had her first real encounter with Pennywise in that timeline.

This explicit connection made in Season 1 means that Ingrid Kersh is the clearest lock as the second major returning cast member in Season 2, mainly because she is living in the exact window Season 2 occupies.

Mitig's Inclusion In A Story of Derry Is Deeper Than Fans Think

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The inclusion of Zach McClarnon's Mitig is not random; instead, it serves as the clearest example of a human pawn of the entity. Centuries before Bob Gray, the 1962 cycle, or the 1989 events, Mitig already embodies the pattern the entity has used ever since.

As a broken survivor, Mitig's act of provisioning the entity with a clear method of luring innocent survivors to convert them into food for Pennywise makes him the template rather than an outlier. Later human servants, such as Henry Bowers and Ingrid Kersh, simply repeat variations of what he established.

A Story of Derry's framing also carries weight, as it reinforces why such humans recur as Pennywise's "servant." IT thrives on broken people whose support systems have been destroyed. Once isolated, they become efficient pawns, with them actively doing the hunting, the luring, or the local enforcement so IT can largely focus on feedings. Mitig's death at the hands of the entity does not erase the pattern. Instead, it simply marks the end of one cycle's servant.

From Mitig to Henry Bowers in the modern-day cycle, all of them extend IT's reach between its 27-year cycles.