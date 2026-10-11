IT: Welcome To Derry Season 2 Breaks One Of Stephen King's Biggest Rules

IT: Welcome to Derry is poised to break one of Stephen King's biggest television rules with its Season 2 casting shake-up. The second season of the hit HBO Max IT spinoff will continue the story of Pennywise as it shifts to the 1935 setting, focusing on the Bradley Gang massacre in Derry, Maine. Beyond Pennywise, part of what makes the IT franchise great is its 27-year time jump, driven by the lore surrounding the sinister entity dressed as the killer clown. Season 1 took place in 1962 and unveiled a game-changing twist: some of the core ensemble are related to the main characters of the IT films, the Losers Club.

The 27-year time jump means that most of the original 1962 cast will not return for the show's sophomore run on HBO Max. The continuity remains in the town, the cycle, and Pennywise, but sadly not in the ensemble. This confirmation is crucial because it means that IT: Welcome to Derry will officially break one of Stephen King's biggest TV rules. The spinoff marks the first non-anthology series to adapt a Stephen King story and release a second season featuring an entirely new main cast, distinct from its debut season.

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IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 had a stellar cast, headlined by its young stars Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon, Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge, Amanda Christine as Ronnie Grogan, Matilda Lawler as Marge Truman, and Arian Cartaya as Rich Santos. None of these young stars is expected to appear in Season 2 because the new episodes will focus on an entirely new ensemble. Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise is still slated to return, while Madeleine Stowe's Ingrid Kersh (who is already confirmed to be alive in the 1935 setting based on Welcome to Derry Season 1) is also expected to appear.

In 1935, Will, Lilly, Ronnie, Marge, Rich, and the rest of the kids had not been born. Leroy and Charlotte Hanlon are not the adults who moved to Derry in 1962, while Dick Hallorann is not attached to this 1935 setting.

Stephen King's multi-season TV adaptations have almost always kept the same leads across seasons when the show is a continuing story rather than an anthology. Some examples include The Dead Zone, Haven, and Under the Dome, as all of these shows carried their core casts forward. The Institute, already renewed and set to air on November 8, is confirmed to bring back Joe Freeman, Ben Barnes, and Mary-Louise Parker, and the rest of the Season 1 cast.

The shows that routinely swap casts are the anthologies under Stephen King's umbrella. Castle Rock was sold as such, considering that Season 1 centered on André Holland's Henry Deaver and Bill Skarsgard's The Kid, where it focused on the mysteries buried deep in the cursed titular town. Castle Rock Season 2 completely deviated from Deaver's story by focusing on the origin story of Annie Wilkes, the psychotic nurse from Misery. It featured a new cast led by Lizzy Caplan, Tom Robbins, Paul Sparks, and Elsie Fisher.

Creepshow and earlier anthology packages, such as Nightmares & Dreamscapes, intentionally change the cast because each segment tells a different narrative. Those resets are a no-brainer due to their anthology format. Welcome to Derry can be seen as a structural consequence of telling one novel's interludes in reverse.

IT: Welcome to Derry's Rule-Breaking Benefits Stephen King's Future Stories

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Stephen King's fictional stories work not just because of the cast; instead, they are anchored by the deep lore surrounding them. For IT: Welcome to Derry, the cursed town of Derry, Maine, is its main character and not the core ensemble; it pushes to the forefront.

The premise is already there. Derry is a town that repeats a catastrophe every 27 years, with a new set of victims and a few bloodlines that echo. The 1962 ensemble only belongs to one turn of the cycle. Season 2, set in 1935, keeps Derry and Pennywise, replacing the people around them.

If Season 2 works (which is highly likely), it shows that a non-anthology King series can be renewed the way the book is organized: by place and cycle, not by the stars from the first season. This is what makes it stand apart from the likes of Castle Rock and Creepshow. These two aforementioned shows swapped casts only by calling themselves anthologies. Derry does it inside one title.

Prime Video's Carrie is built to test the same idea from the other direction. Mike Flanagan's series is not yet renewed, but he has already been adamant about the show's three-season structure, and the finale already set the stage for that story.

Carrie survived the prom, thanks to Emaline West. Most of the ensemble from Season 1 are either dead or have their memories erased, meaning that it is unlikely that Season 2 will bring back Margaret White, Sue Snell, Chris Hargensen, Tommy Ross, Tina Blake, and the others. Carrie and Emaline also left Chamberlain, Maine, meaning that it is the start of a new era for Season 2 with both of them as leads and surrounded by new characters.

All in all, both Welcome to Derry and Carrie are refusing the renewal habit that has governed serialized King television where Season 2 means the same leads plus guest stars. Derry proves the model on a story that was always multi-generational while Carrie would prove it on a story that was never supposed to have a second chapter at all.