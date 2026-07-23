Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Wrap Photos Reveal Matt Murdock’s Prison Superhero Costume

Matt Murdock can't help but let the devil out, even when he's behind bars. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 concluded on a shocking note. The people of New York City finally got fed up with Mayor Wilson Fisk's antics, so they confronted the villain on his home turf. The Man Without Fear led them into battle, but he didn't walk out of the confrontation unscathed.

In order to bring down Fisk for good, Matt revealed to the world that he spent his nights beating up bad guys as Daredevil. The bombshell was enough to corroborate the dark rumors following Fisk. But Matt put himself on the wrong side of the law. And he ended the season in a cell, not far from where the members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force he put away settled down.

Despite the setback, the titular hero spent his final moments in Season 2 being proud of all he achieved. However, it appears the good times won't last forever, as he's gearing up to make do with what he has in prison and get back into the vigilante game.

Marvel Studios wasted no time putting Born Again's third season into production. The cast and crew took to the streets of NYC for weeks, cooking up what's sure to be another stellar season of television that includes highly anticipated reunions and intense battles. To celebrate wrapping filming, the powers that be gifted the crew all kinds of goodies, including hats and bags (via Daredevil Shots).

One item that really stands out, though, is an art piece depicting Matt in a new costume. It doesn't have horns or armor like most of his more recent looks. No, it appears to be made entirely of items that Matt can find in his home away from home, including an orange bandana that shields his eyes.

Matt also doesn't forget to protect his arms, utilizing the same hand wraps he brought into battle in the first and final season of the Netflix series. Who he plans to use them against in Born Again Season 2 is a mystery. Powell and his lackeys are the likely candidates, though, as they are sure to want to settle the score against Daredevil.

Their quest for revenge is probably going to be short-lived. After all, Matt has a life to get back to and another new costume to take for a spin.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Provides Matt Murdock With A Whole New Wardrobe

Marvel Television

Filming in real locations is a double-edged sword. The positive is that the final product looks real and avoids any green-screen accusations. But that comes at a cost because anyone with a camera can grab photos of the set and spoil major reveals, such as a new costume.

Matt's new Daredevil suit, which incorporates far more red than Season 2's look, leaked earlier this summer. Charlie Cox was spotted wearing it while filming scenes with Elodie Yung, who's finally reprising her role as Elektra Natchios from the Netflix series.

Elektra is also donning a red and black number, teasing that the two vigilantes might be in cahoots once again. Their reunion couldn't come at a better time because, with Fisk off the criminal board, another evil force is looking to fill the massive void he left behind: The Hand.

Just like in Daredevil Season 2 and The Defenders, it'll be up to Daredevil and Elektra to send the organization running for the hills. They won't have to do all the heavy lifting, though, as Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist are all back as well and ready to put their lives on the line to protect the city they love once again.