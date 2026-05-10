18 Years Later, Marvel Studios Just Recreated Its Iconic RDJ Iron Man Line in MCU Disney+ Finale

The MCU is in the aura farming business; there's no doubt about it. While Marvel Studios wants to focus on telling good stories in its ever-growing franchise, it also wants its characters to kick butt and look cool doing it. Usually, the most epic moments are reversed for those who call the big screen home. However, Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale not only allows its titular character to hog the spotlight but also to pull off an homage to the MCU's first iconic moment.

The final episode of the sophomore outing focuses on Matt Murdock's attempt to bring down his arch-enemy, Wilson Fisk, for good. With a target on his back, all the hero can do is step into the light and confront the mayor on the public stage, bringing him to court to testify. And it quickly becomes clear that the discussion between the two men is more about their beef than the one the city has with Karen Page.

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As the trial gets more and more intense, Matt realizes that a Hail Mary play is his only chance at victory. So, he establishes the fact that Daredevil witnessed Fisk commit a crime and then reveals to everyone in attendance that he is, in fact, the Man Without Fear. But he doesn't just blurt out his deepest, darkest secret. No, Matt stops in his tracks, takes a beat, and delivers the line, "I am Daredevil."

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If that series of events sounds familiar, it's because it's ripped right from the MCU's first movie. Following the death of Iron Monger in 2008's Iron Man, the media arrived at Stark Industries and asked its fearless leader, Tony Stark, about the man in the metal mask. Instead of throwing them off the scene, Tony dropped the bombshell of all bombshells by saying, "I am Iron Man."

Tony's inability to lie opened Pandora's box, leading to the formation of the Avengers and so much more in the MCU. And while Matt's reveal might not have as big of an impact, it's not a throwaway, either. In fact, it may kick off a new era for Marvel Studios' street-level heroes.

The MCU's Defenders Are About To Step Out Of The Shadows For Good

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Tony easily could've hidden behind his armor, using his vast fortune to keep a lid on his double life. But that wasn't his style. At first, he wanted the glory. However, after spending time with Captain America and the rest of the Avengers and saving the world a few times, he learned the value of inspiration.

The people of Earth viewed Iron Man as a hero, with a select few, including Peter Parker and James Rhodes, even following in his footsteps and using their gifts to make the world a better place. And Tony rode that wave all the way until Avengers: Endgame, when he made the sacrifice play by using the Infinity Stones to wipe out Thanos and his army during the Battle of Earth.

With his last breath, Tony uttered his most iconic line again, putting a beautiful bow on his stellar arc. Daredevil is now on a similar path on the small screen. That's not to say he's living on borrowed time, but he and his fellow New York City-based heroes are about to learn the same lesson that Earth's Mightiest Heroes all those years ago.

With Matt in prison, the Born Again Season 3 puzzle is closer to completion. Fans wondered what would bring the Defenders back together in the show's next outing. Well, with Daredevil off the streets, the void will have to be filled.

Jessica Jones, who helped out plenty in Season 2, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist will now have the unique opportunity to take to the streets during the day and give hope to the public, which hasn't really been an option before. There was always that fear that the city would turn on them and throw them in cells.

Matt earned that fate by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But he's seemingly allowed for a clean slate for his friends, as Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force are all off the board. Other characters are also waiting in the wings for their chance to help, such as Angela del Toro, aka White Tiger.

It's also difficult not to think of another MCU hero while discussing this topic, one who didn't have a choice when his identity got revealed to the public: Spider-Man.

How Daredevil's Identity Reveal Could Change Spider-Man's MCU Story

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Funnily enough, Matt was the man Peter Parker turned to after Mysterio exposed the fact that he moonlighted as a vigilante. Matt, of course, put together a great defense and got the Department of Damage Control off the young man's back. But Peter was so preoccupied with his own situation that he didn't notice the hero in his backyard.

With Peter alone after having Doctor Strange essentially erase him from the timeline, he's taking allies where he can get them. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer reveals that the titular hero has built a bond with Frank Castle, aka Punisher. However, he's not always the best company. Maybe if Frank isn't feeling talkative one day, he can point Spider-Man in Daredevil's direction.

What Matt can offer Peter now is perspective on whether the grass is greener on the other side. Based on Born Again's final moments, there's a good chance he says yes because, despite being in a prison cell, he's content knowing that the city is safe from Fisk. And Matt surely believes that he's going to get out one day and fight the good fight again.

While it would take a lot of convincing to get Peter to have an "I am Spider-Man" moment, Daredevil could at least warm him up to the idea of reconnecting with Ned Leeds and Michelle Jones. Pulling that off would allow the MCU to deliver another epic Spider-Man and Daredevil moment and provide Iron Man with one more opportunity to make a positive impact on his protege's life, even if the only people that realize it are the audience.