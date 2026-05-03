The 15 MCU Superheroes Who Have Been In Prison

Many MCU heroes have been put in prison throughout the years for many different reasons. From Bucky Barnes to Sam Wilson, 15 total MCU superheroes have found themselves behind bars at different points. The MCU as a whole includes dozens of movies and TV shows, but most of the hero imprisonments come from just a handful of projects.

As the years progress and more Marvel Studios and Marvel Television projects are released, fans will likely see more heroes in prison. It is also important to note that some characters being in prison have been central plotlines for certain movies and TV shows, while others have not been as important to the overall narrative.

Every MCU Hero Who Has Spent Time in Prison

Bucky Barnes

Marvel Studios

Bucky Barnes has been in prison or held in captivity multiple times in the MCU. For instance, when he fought in World War II, he and other members of the 107th were captured by HYDRA and held in prison as they were experimented on.

Later on, Bucky was caught and arrested for bombing the United Nations meeting (which he didn't actually do), leading to him spending a bit of time in captivity. However, he was eventually cleared of those charges, and, while other members of Team Cap in Civil War had to spend time on the Raft, Bucky was sheltered in Wakanda.

Peter Quill

Marvel Studios

One of the main plotlines of Guardians of the Galaxy was the imprisonment of Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians by the Nova Corps. One of the most iconic images from the franchise's long history is Quill cranking up his middle finger after being captured.

Quill and the rest of the team eventually broke out of prison on the Kyln, which helped kick off the events of the rest of the film.

Gamora

Marvel Studios

Like Peter Quill, Gamora was also imprisoned on the Kyln by the Nova Corps. She was a central figure in the prison break that occurred in the film, and her imprisonment led to the formation of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Drax the Destroyer

Marvel Studios

Drax was also imprisoned during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy, but the main difference was that he was already incarcerated when the other members of the team got there and were placed in prison. However, Drax helped the Guardians break out and went on to join them for the rest of the movie.

Rocket

Marvel Studios

Like Peter and Gamora, Rocket was also captured by the Nova Corps and put in prison on the Kyln in Guardians of the Galaxy. He also helped during the break and joined the rest of the team.

However, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was also revealed that Rocket was captured and kept in confinement by the High Evolutionary when he was much younger. During that time, Rocket wasn't in a formal prison, but he was still kept in a cage like a prisoner.

Groot

Marvel Studios

Groot is yet another character who was captured by the Nova Corps on Xandar and sent to the Kyln to serve time behind bars. He specifically used his stretching ability to help Rocket obtain a battery that aided in their escape.

Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson was a dedicated member of Team Captain America in Captain America: Civil War. At the end of that film, it was revealed that Sam was placed in a prison called the Raft for violating the Sokovia Accords. He didn't spend a ton of time in the prison, though, as Steve Rogers came back and freed Sam.

Clint Barton

Marvel Studios

Clint Barton is another MCU character who sided with Steve Rogers in Civil War. Like Sam Wilson, he was imprisoned on the raft for violating the Sokovia Accords. Tony Stark, who was a central figure in getting the Accords passed, visited Clint and the others after they were captured.

Tony somewhat sympathized with Clint on the Raft, telling him that he didn't know they would stick them in a maximum security prison floating in the water. However, like Sam, Clint was freed by Steve.

Wanda Maximoff

Marvel Studios

Looking back, Steve's team in Civil War was stacked with some extremely powerful heroes. One of those heroes was Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch), who, like the other members of the team, was arrested after violating the Sokovia Accords.

Wanda was also broken out of prison by Steve, but that is not the only time she has been held in captivity. Earlier in that same film, following her accidentally destroying part of a building, she was confined to the Avengers' compound. She wasn't technically in a prison, but she wasn't allowed to leave.

Scott Lang

Marvel Studios

Scott Lang was another character who was imprisoned by Thaddeus Ross for violating the Sokovia Accords. However, that wasn't the only time he was put in prison in the MCU.

Scott also served a three-year sentence in San Quentin for burglarizing VistaCorp in an effort to expose them. It is also worth mentioning that Scott was placed under house arrest after the events of Civil War, as he negotiated a plea deal so that he wouldn't have to return to the Raft.

Frank Castle

Marvel Television

Frank Castle (aka the Punisher) was in prison at the same time as Wilson Fisk. Frank had a stint at Rikers Island after allowing himself to be arrested so that he could get more information on the gangs that were responsible for killing his family.

While inside, Frank and Wilson Fisk agreed to a sort of alliance, and Fisk was able to get Frank released.

Hector Ayala

Marvel Television

Hector Ayala (aka White Tiger) was a vigilante in New York City during the events of Daredevil: Born Again. Hector was arrested for killing a police officer, but was framed for it. However, his bail was denied, and he was remanded to Rikers Island.

Notably, Hector was represented by Matt Murdock (Daredevil), who was able to successfully defend him in court, leading to an acquittal. Unfortunately, though, Hector was killed by a corrupt officer shortly after he was released from prison.

Jennifer Walters

Marvel Television

Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) was another character who was captured and detained by the DODC. She was sent to the DODC supermax prison her actions at the gala, but was offered a plea deal that would release her from custody as long as she would be fitted with an inhibitor and not transform into She-Hulk anymore.

Walters eventually broke her side of the agreement, but she did not end up back in prison.

Red Guardian

Marvel Studios

Red Guardian was introduced in Black Widow, it was confirmed that he was serving time in a maximum security prison in Siberia. While inside, he told stories of how he was greater than Captain America and of his glory days. Red Guardian was eventually broken out of captivity by Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova.

Isaiah Bradley

Marvel Studios

Sadly, Isaiah Bradley was put in prison for many years of his life. After serving his country in the Korean War, Bradley was thrown behind bars by the government for disobeying orders and saving fellow super soldiers. However, it was more of an opportunity the government jumped at to experiment on Bradley.

After staying in prison for 30 years, he escaped and lived in hiding. Unfortunately, he was sent back to prison during the events of Captain America: Brave New World, though, as he shot at President Thaddeus Ross while being manipulated and brainwashed by Samuel Sterns. Luckily, Bradley was released later in the movie when it was revealed that he was not trying to assassinate the president.