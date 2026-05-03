The 10 Biggest DC Superhero Locations James Gunn’s Reboot Must Get Right

As the DCU enters a new era under James Gunn's leadership, one of the biggest challenges will be bringing its most iconic settings to life in a way that feels both faithful and fresh. While staple locations like Metropolis and Smallville have already been adapted in Superman, the DCU is packed with many other memorable places that fans are eager to see handled correctly. From historical origins to hidden realms, these locations will be just as important as the heroes themselves in shaping the identity of Gunn's reboot.

Gunn has already integrated iconic DC locations into his new universe, blending cityscapes, high-tech sanctuaries, and metahuman prisons.

Belle Reve serves as the bleak, high-security prison introduced in Creature Commandos, while the Hall of Justice in Metropolis provides a stylized, retro-inspired headquarters for the corporate-funded Justice Gang. Deep in the Arctic, the Fortress of Solitude kicked off Superman, emerging as a crystallized monument to Kryptonian heritage, complete with helpful Superman robots. Finally, the universe's reach expanded to the cosmic scale in Peacemaker Season 2 with the introduction of (presumably) Planet Salvation, an alternate-dimension prison world inspired by the Salvation Run comics.

Even with so much already explored in just three projects thus far, there's a laundry list of more pivotal DC locations that need to be explored.

10 Upcoming DC Locations in James Gunn's Rebooted DC Universe

Gotham City

DC Comics

While Gotham City technically made its DCU debut through the animated lens of Creature Commandos, the city's first live-action physical appearance will be in 2026's Clayface.

However, Gotham won't truly step into the spotlight until the release of The Brave and the Bold, the definitive Batman and Robin (Damian Wayne) story that will define the upcoming DCU iteration.

As arguably the most iconic location in DC lore, nailing Gotham's creative identity is a high-stakes endeavor that requires a distinct visual signature. This task is particularly delicate given the popularity of Matt Reeves' currently active and grounded Elseworlds iteration of the city.

To succeed, the DCU must differentiate its Gotham by leaning into more fantastical, potentially even Burton-esque elements that contrast with its simultaneous cinematic counterpart.

While the initial breadcrumbs are being scattered now, the true test will be ensuring this legendary city feels both familiar and refreshingly distinct.

Arkham Asylum

DC Comics

Arkham Asylum is already established as a haunting pillar of the DCU following its recent name-drops in Peacemaker Season 2:

"Arkham and Belle Reve, they're not capable of holding individuals who have extraordinary abilities. They're not. Every single month, someone else escapes." - Rick Flag Sr.

While a dedicated spin-off series was ultimately cancelled during development, the facility remains a critical sandbox for Gunn to explore the more fantastical and psychological horror elements of Batman's world.

If Gunn takes any inspiration from the Rocksteady Arkham video games, the DCU can offer a cinematic version that feels like a character in its own right rather than just a simple backdrop.

Themyscira

DC Comics

Themyscira stands as one of the DCU's primary mythological anchors, set to be explored in a new Wonder Woman film currently in early development.

While the island was originally intended to host the Paradise Lost prequel series, recent reports suggest the show may have been shelved. This shift places immense pressure on the production to differentiate the island from the DCEU version, which many fans found well done.

An early tease in Creature Commandos added a layer of mystery, establishing that the general public in the DCU views the Amazonian home as a myth rather than a confirmed geopolitical reality.

Krypton

DC Studios

With Superman already teasing Krypton through the Fortress of Solitude and the message from Lara and Jor-El, Supergirl is set to finally bring the legendary planet fully into focus within the DCU.

Unlike previous versions that mostly used Krypton as a brief prologue, this film will explore Kara Zor-El's lived experience of the world, including its culture, architecture, and the weight of its destruction.

Because Kara actually remembers Krypton, the story can depict the planet not just as a lost home but as a functioning society with history and identity.

Central City

DC Comics

Central City is one of DC's most iconic locations because it's been the longtime home of The Flash (Barry Allen) and serves as the backdrop for many of his most memorable battles against villains like Captain Cold and Reverse-Flash.

Fans will be excited to see these elements brought to life in the live-action DCU, including the vibrant cityscape, cutting-edge science facilities, and the dynamic relationship between Central City's citizens and their scarlet speedster protector.

The greatest hurdle with Central City's DCU reboot is how infamously 2023's The Flash flopped in theaters, presumably setting back any plans to reintroduce that character soon.

Atlantis

DC Comics

Atlantis presents a unique challenge and opportunity for the new DCU, especially given its strong association with Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman (replaced in Peacemaker Season 2) in the previous DCEU.

Because that version of Atlantis was such a major visual pillar of the Zack Snyder era, expectations should be tempered for how quickly a new iteration is introduced under Gunn's reset. That said, Atlantis remains one of DC's most iconic and visually rich locations, and returning under the sea has a lot of potential for worldbuilding in the new DCU.

Coast City

DC Comics

Coast City is iconic in DC lore primarily as the longtime home of Green Lantern Hal Jordan, who will be played by Kyle Chandler in the DCU.

James Gunn said that Coast City will officially exist in the DCU as one of its core fictional cities. Given the solid plans, fans will hopefully get to see their first look at the new location in HBO's Lanterns, releasing sometime later this year.

Star City

DC Comics

Star City is another great location in DC Comics, the longtime home of Green Arrow and the crime-ridden urban setting many fans fell in love with during The CW's Arrow series.

In Gunn's DCU, Star City has already been canonically introduced through flashbacks in Creature Commandos. However, it has not yet been used as a major primary setting, setting up a much greater live-action debut sometime down the road.

Palmera City

DC Studios

Gunn revealed that Palmera City is one of the four most important locations in the entire DCU, a surprising choice given that it was only recently introduced in the DCEU's Blue Beetle (2023).

Gunn's inclusion of the city on the core DCU map suggests it won't be just a one-off setting but a recurring location.

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto confirmed that there have been "conversations" about Jaime Reyes' future in the DCU and reiterated that Gunn has been vocal about continuing the character's story.

An animated Blue Beetle sequel series is reportedly in development for HBO Max, which could be the next spotlight given to Palmera City.

Hollywood

DC Comics

Hollywood is set to play a role in the upcoming Clayface film, marking a rare opportunity for the DCU to explore a real-world city alongside its fictional locales, such as Gotham.

Recently pushed back to an October 23 release date (previously set for September 11), Clayface is gearing up to be a grounded, unique tale of an actor, Matt Hagen (played by Tom Rhys Harries), who gets disfigured and becomes the iconic Batman villain.