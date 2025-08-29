James Gunn Confirms 2 Major DCU Characters Have Abandoned Gotham City

The latest episode of James Gunn's DCU series Gunn's Peacemaker reveals that two characters abandoned their plans to live in Gotham City. The series is currently airing its second season, continuing the story of Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his quest for peace at any cost. Peacemaker bridges several of the events in the DCEU with DC Studios' new DCU, which began with Creature Commandos and Superman.

Peacemaker introduced several characters who worked with the titular character on Project Butterfly, including Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). In Season 1, Adebayo was introduced alongside her wife, Keeya Adebayo (Elizabeth Faith Ludlow). The couple moved to Peacemaker's fictional town of Evergreen when Leota began her new job at ARGUS. However, despite the couple remaining happy at the end of Season 1, Season 2 began by revealing the duo had broken up.

In Episode 2 of Season 2 of Peacemaker, Gunn (who wrote the episode) confirms that part of the cause for Leota and Keeya's split was Leota's refusal to move out of Evergreen after the completion of Project Butterfly. Keeya reveals in conversation that the couple was "supposed to be going back to Gotham," referring to the iconic hometown of DC's Dark Knight:

"We were supposed to be going back to Gotham, Lee. And now what? You're staying here to start a spy business?"

This is the second broader DC reference that Gunn has made in Peacemaker in as many weeks, with Episode 1 of Season 2 containing a link to the Batman-related city of Bludhaven. It also reveals that Leota and Keeya were residents of Gotham before their time in Peacemaker, confirming two links to the pivotal DC city in the new DCU.

The two characters seem unlikely to return to Gotham in the current state of their relationship, with Leota wanting to stay in Evergreen and make a name for herself. That being said, Keeya may make the move back to Gotham, depending on whether the couple can mend their relationship before the season's end.

Peacemaker Season 2 began airing on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. The DC project is a spin-off of Gunn's The Suicide Squad, starring Cena's Peacemaker in the aftermath of the DC antihero film. Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Frank Grillo, and Steve Agee also star in Peacemaker's second season.

When Will the DCU Explore Gotham City?

Gunn's new DCU has yet to explore the city of Gotham, although Batman is one of the superheroes that DC Studios is reportedly prioritizing.

The next Gotham-set movie has been confirmed as 2026's Clayface, meaning the threads between the different corners of the DC map will soon start to bind. Elsewhere, Matt Reeves' The Batman and the animated series The Caped Crusader also take place in Gotham City, but neither are canon to the current DCU. This isn't the first mention of Gotham in the DCU, however. The locale is referenced in both Creature Commandos and Superman as well.

The reference to Gotham marks another mention of the Batman-related world in the DCU, following the subtle setup of an underseen Batman villain in Episode 1. It's known that Peacemaker will continue to have Superman cameos throughout Season 2, but if the first few episodes of the season are anything to go by, the HBO Max show is hard at work setting up the Batman side of the DC Universe as well.