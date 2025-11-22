DC Officially Unveils James Gunn's New Gotham Logo

DC fans can now see some of the logos and visuals that will represent James Gunn's Gotham City in the new DC Universe. The DC Studios co-CEO kicked off his new saga on the big screen in 2025 with Superman, which earned a fair amount of critical and financial success. After Metropolis took center stage in that movie, the studio will now highlight one of its other major metropolitan areas: Gotham City.

Various set photos from DC Studios' Clayface highlight in-universe logos and marketing material for the DC Universe's Gotham City, as shared by X users @DCFilmNews and @DCUPRIMETV. A Gotham City police car shows off the logo for the Gotham Police Department, better known to fans as the GPD. Two statuesque figures stand in the center of the image, accompanied by a goose, and the city is confirmed to have been established in 1820.

Another image features a full police car, with the GPD's logo prominently displayed on the right rear side, above the rear right tire. "Gotham Police" is laid out on the doors, and the vehicle uses a classic black-and-white color scheme.

Gotham City Hall stands tall in another video, which also uses the official logo seen on the GPD car. The letters "GC" are printed in the top left corner, and the full city name is in the bottom right, with the American red/white/blue colors and flag used lightly on the rest.

As part of a display for the Amusement Mile, a large display shows a map of Gotham City. In the top left corner is a logo for the Gotham City Transit Authority, combining the "G" and the "C" within a blue circle.

Another vehicle includes the logo for Gotham News, using red lettering and a square border coming from one end of the "N." The back end of the truck also includes the outlet's website, GothamNews.com, in black text.

A rival news outlet, Gotham Broadcasting Channel, has its own van on site for another story. Using white and red text for its logo, the website "www.gbclivenews.com" is written on the middle window as well.

Moving to the print side of Gotham Journalism, a sticker and logo for The Gotham Times is on the side of a newspaper stand on the street.

The images from Clayface close off with the Gotham City Department of Sanitation, whose name is on the bottom of a poster reading, "Keep the city streets clean!"

Clayface will be the third movie released in James Gunn's DCU slate after 2025's Superman and 2026's Supergirl. Starring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie, the film will depict Matt Hagen's transformation into the villainous, clay-based monster, who seeks a scientist's help after an experiment changes him forever. Clayface will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Gotham's Evolution in James Gunn's New DCU

DC Studios has teased Batman's place in the greater DCU, as the only look at the character came in a flashback moment from the animated Creature Commandos. This came when the show looked back to Doctor Phosphorus' past in Gotham (complete with an epic dance routine), but the city is still shrouded in mystery from a live-action perspective.

Clayface is largely expected to take place almost exclusively in Gotham, showing Matt Hagen's early stages of villainy in the major city ahead of Batman's introduction. Following this movie, the question will be when exactly the Caped Crusader will make his long-awaited arrival in James Gunn's new story.

Gunn is still in the early stages of casting the next Bruce Wayne, with names like Jensen Ackles, Alan Ritchson, and Jake Gyllenhaal dominating the conversation. Interestingly, 1923's Brandon Sklenar may be the frontrunner for this highly coveted role, but plenty of other characters (such as Damian Wayne) remain up in the air as well.

For now, the world of Gotham still has plenty of wrinkles to iron out, but Clayface's upcoming promotional tour may answer some questions about how it will add to the greater DCU story.