Tom Holland’s 8th-Ever MCU Avenger Fight Gets Hinted At By Spider-Man Brand New Day Figure

Peter Parker has his work cut out for him heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For starters, a bevy of villains is going to be on the loose, including Scorpion, Tombstone, Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Hand. The titular character will also undergo a transformation that's sure to affect his abilities in the field. And then there's the big green problem that he has to worry about.

Brand New Day features the return of Bruce Banner, who is lying low as a college professor. Peter seeks him out to discuss what's happening to his body, but their conversations won't happen solely in a classroom. After all, Banner has an alter ego that doesn't take too kindly to being kept in the dark. A new line of Brand New Day merchandise confirms as much, showing Spider-Man facing off against an agitated Hulk.

Since the Hulk toy is wearing a shirt, it's fair to assume that Banner won't get to choose when he transforms in his next MCU appearnce. That's not all that surprising, given that Brand New Day seems to be full of characters who aren't afraid to poke the bear. The most likely culprit, though, is Sadie Sink's mystery character.

While the powers that be have yet to peel back the curtain on Sink's role, all signs point to her playing iconic mutant Jean Grey. Brand New Day's trailer shows an elderly woman and a few Department of Damage Control agents falling under the influence of an unknown figure. Tapping into their minds would be child's play for a telepath of Jean's caliber. But Hulk would present a unique challenge for a hero clearly looking to make a name for herself.

Maybe Jean unleashes Hulk as a distraction, or she thinks having him on her side gives her a better chance of getting Spider-Man out of the picture. Either way, Peter will have to face off against one of the most powerful characters in the MCU and an original Avenger. Fortunately, he's been in this position before, on several occasions.

Every Avenger Spider-Man Has Squared Off Against In The MCU

Captain America

Marvel Studios

Tony Stark and Steve Rogers couldn't get on the same page regarding the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War. Tensions were so high, in fact, that the two built teams and turned a German airport into a battlefield. Spider-Man was the final hero Iron Man recruited after finding his heroic acts on social media. When the young man got to Germany, he met his idol, Captain America, who didn't hold back when they crossed paths.

Cap clearly recognized Spider-Man's strength and didn't appreciate having his shield stolen, so he dropped an airport walkway on him. It wasn't all bad, though, because the two bonded over where they grew up. Their relationship was nothing but positive after that.

Falcon

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Tony's instructed Peter to web up Team Cap and stay out of the way. That directive seemed easy enough, but Spider-Man's opponents weren't going to throw in the towel. After spotting Falcon trying to make a run for a Quinjet, Spider-Man picked a fight with him and overwhelmed him with his strength.

But what Sam Wilson lacked in power, he made up for in experience. While Peter was distracted, throwing quips left and right, Falcon used his trusty robot companion, Red Wing, to remove his adversary from the equation.

Bucky

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As much as the Sokovia Accords were tearing the Avengers apart in Civil War, Bucky Barnes was also to blame. Cap essentially chose his childhood best friend over his closest allies and kept some of the Winter Soldier's transgressions close to the vest. Spider-Man wasn't aware of any of that, but he knew that his new boss wanted Bucky brought in.

Bucky naively thought he could overwhelm Spider-Man with his enhanced strength and metal arm. His plan failed spectacularly, with the rookie hero getting the best of the veteran soldier. At the end of the scuffle, Bucky found himself stuck in a web and in need of a breather.

Ant-Man

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Scott Lang always wants to do the right thing, even when it costs him dearly. So, when Falcon and Captain America came calling in Civil War, he didn't hesitate to join the fray. Ant-Man's first big move in the team-up movie was stealing back Cap's shield from Spider-Man, shocking all of Team Iron Man.

To add insult to injury, Scott also kicked Spider-Man, embarrassing the new hero before he got a chance to show off. Peter ended up getting the last laugh, though, helping Iron Man and War Machine take down Giant-Man using a move he borrowed from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Hawkeye

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Unlike Spider-Man, who got his first taste of superhero battle in Civil War, Hawkeye had been there and done that by the time he suited up in the 2016 movie. In fact, he was happily retired when he got word that his services were required in Germany. And he didn't even have to shake off any rust, hitting every shot he took against his former allies.

While Spider-Man and Hawkeye didn't get a one-on-one fight, arrows and webs flew all over the place during the battle between Team Iron Man and Team Cap. Fortunately for Peter, Clint wasn't looking to cause serious harm to a group of people he admired.

Scarlet Witch

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Wanda Maximoff didn't follow in Clint's footsteps in Civil War, calling out her mentor for "pulling" his punches. She meant business because she couldn't contain Crossbones' explosion at the beginning of the film, inadvertently killing innocent people. All she wanted was to do the right thing and get back at Tony and Vision for locking her in the Avengers Compound.

Spider-Man may not have been on Wanda's naughty list, but that didn't stop her from pushing him to his limits. During the epic line-up shot between the two teams, Wanda threw a few items in Peter's direction, forcing him to use his incredible reflexes to get out of the way.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Stephen Strange and Peter got off on the right foot. Along with Tony, they traveled to Titan in Avengers: Infinity War and made Thanos think twice about messing with humans. But that fight didn't end with a victory for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as both Spider-Man and Doctor Strange turned to dust.

Years later, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Strange and Peter crossed paths again as the titular hero searched for a way to put a lid on his secret identity situation. While Strange agreed to help initially, things went off the rails quickly, putting the two heroes at odds with one another. Spider-Man trapped Strange in the Mirror Dimension for a while, leading to a tense reunion at the end of the movie.