MCU’s Rumored Scarlet Witch Movie Villain Reportedly Revealed

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch movie might have found its MCU villain. Recent reports have indicated that Marvel Studios is developing a solo project for Wanda Maximoff following her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The 2022 blockbuster culminated her villainous spree with a glimmer of selflessness as Maximoff seemingly buried herself beneath Mount Wundagore to destroy every copy of the Darkhold across the Multiverses.

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello recently revealed details about Marvel Studios' original plans for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including that the first demon, Chthon, was once set to play a "significant role." However, the insider noted that studio president Kevin Feige wanted to "save that for later, possibly for a Scarlet Witch solo movie."

Marvel

After the Darkhold was introduced through Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, the Doctor Strange sequel shed new light on the Book of the Damned. It revealed that each copy of the Darkhold was, in fact, transcribed from ancient engravings by the first demon Chthon, who first prophezied the Scarlet Witch's arrival millions, or even billions of years ago, and created her temple atop Wundagore.

Marvel

Marvel Studios is expected to expand its supernatural branch across multiple projects in the MCU's third saga that spans Phases 7, 8, and 9. As the Midnight Sons are expected to go head-to-head with Mephisto in their ensemble flick, it may be fitting to pit the Scarlet Witch against her own demonic villain.

Why Chthon Is the Perfect Villain for Scarlet Witch's Solo Movie

Squaring off with Chthon face-to-face is the logical next step for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Having destroyed all copies of the Darkhold in her last sacrificial act, she could now be targeted by Chthon, placing them on a collison course.

But first, Marvel Studios has the task of bringing Maximoff back into the fold after she was last seeing being crushed beneath an Eastern European mountain. Many have speculated that Wanda survived Doctor Strange 2 and could be in hiding, honing her magical abilities while recovering from the Darkhold's corruption.

If Wanda returns in Avengers: Secret Wars, as many expect, that could lay the groundwork for her solo outing in Phase 7 or beyond. Perhaps she could even get her longtime MCU wish of reuniting with her children, namely Joe Locke's Wiccan, whose own magical prowess could link him into a Chthon-centric tale.

In many ways, defeating Chthon could either be the perfect endpoint for Wanda in the MCU, or the begining of a whole new chapter. While one could argue that ending the ancient demon who prophesized her power is a fitting end, it could also be viewed as finally claiming the title and power of the Scarlet Witch as her own.