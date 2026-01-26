Marvel Replaces 7 MCU Heroes on New 'Civil War' Poster

Marvel Comics officially unveiled a brand new cover for an upcoming comic book that almost completely replaces the official poster for Captain America: Civil War. The only difference in the comic cover and the Civil War poster is that some of the characters depicted on one are different from the characters featured on the other. Civil War was one of the biggest films in the Infinity Saga of the MCU, and it is a project that many fans still regard as one of the franchise's best. So, since an upcoming comic is copying its poster, many are already preparing for it to be a major issue.

Marvel Comics just revealed a brand new poster for an upcoming issue in its event series titled Ultimate Endgame. This poster is a variant cover for Ultimate Endgame #2, and is nearly a one-to-one copy of Captain America: Civil War's iconic main poster, paying homage to one of the most important movies of the Infinity Saga.

Ultimate Endgame #2 is slated for a February 4, 2026 release date, which is when the variant cover that recreates the Civil War poster will also be released. Marvel also recently revealed the standard covers for issues 3-6.

For reference, the Ultimate Endgame comic line is Marvel Comics' major crossover event for its Ultimate Universe storyline. In Ultimate Universe, Reed Richards, who is known as the Maker, creates a new universe to replace his own, but goes to great lengths to prevent superheroes he can't control from living there. In response, a group of heroes tries to stop him and turn the universe back to normal.

Every Replaced Captain America: Civil War Hero on the Ultimate Endgame #2 Cover

Wolverine - Falcon

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

On the Ultimate Endgame #2 variant poster, Wolverine is replacing Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who, at the time of Captain America: Civil War, was still operating as Falcon.

In the Ultimate Universe storyline, Wolverine was captured by the Eurasian Republic and experimented on. After being pumped full of Adamantium and having his memory wiped, he was forced to operate as their version of the Winter Soldier. However, he is now working with the heroes to take down the Maker.

Maystorm - Scarlet Witch

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

Maystorm is an original character that was created for the Ultimate Universe storyline, and she is replacing Scarlet Witch on the Civil War poster. The character debuted in Ultimate X-Men #2 and was introduced as a Mutant who could create and manipulate storms.

Maystorm is also able to control wind, shoot lightning, and influence rainfall. She is one of the most powerful characters in the Ultimate Universe storyline, just like Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. Maystorm could be the driving force to help the Ultimates come out victorious against the Maker.

Luke Cage - Winter Soldier

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

Luke Cage is taking the place of Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier) on the variant cover for the upcoming comic. In the Ultimate Universe storyline, Luke Cage was an inmate at Seagate Penitentiary, which was operated by Midas Group. After facing harassment from Midas Group personnel, Cage transformed into a Post-Human thanks to an ionic catalyst, giving him his superpowers.

In the MCU, Bucky Barnes went through his own transformation to become the Winter Soldier. Like Luke Cage, Bucky became more durable and much stronger, which could be why the artists chose to replace Bucky with Cage on the cover.

Hawkeye (Charli Ramsey) - Hawkeye (Clint Barton)

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

Hawkeye is staying right where he was on the Civil War poster, but there is a bit of a difference. In Civil War, Clint Barton was operating as Hawkeye. In Ultimate Endgame, Hawkeye is known as Charli Ramsey. Charli is a Native American who found a bow and quiver left for Clint Barton. Clint did not want it, so Charli picked it up and ultimately found a message from Tony Stark. They then went on to become Hawkeye until they were recruited by Captain America.

Obviously, Charli is replacing Clint Barton because both individuals are recognized as Hawkeye. Due to their ties to Captain America and their loyalty to him, Charli would likely side with Steve if a civil war were to take place, which could also explain why he was included on Steve's side of the poster.

America Chavez - Vision

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

America Chavez replaces Vision on the Ultimate Endgame #2 variant cover. In the first issue of the miniseries, America worked directly alongside Spider-Man, Doom, and Iron Lad, which is likely why she is showcased on that side of the poster.

In the Ultimate Universe storyline, America Chavez was once recognized as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. She also had a close relationship with Captain Marvel before her memory was wiped by Midas, who held her captive beneath the White House. She was freed and taken in by the heroes when Iron Lad led an assault on Midas and the White House.

Doom - War Machine

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom in Ultimate Universe is not the same Doctor Doom that many fans are familiar with. Instead of being the alias of Victor von Doom, this version of the character is actually Reed Richards. In the storyline, an evil version of Reed Richards (who becomes the Maker) takes over the good Reed Richards' world and sabotages the Fantastic Four's trip to space, so they never get their traditional powers.

Evil Reed (the Maker) then captured good Reed and tortured him for some time until he put a mask on him and made him Doctor Doom. However, Doom escaped from the Maker and formed an alliance with Tony Stark. Together, the two formed the Ultimates, which is the main superhero team featured in Ultimate Universe.

In the MCU, War Machine is Tony's best friend and most trusted ally. In Ultimate Universe, Doom is Tony's most trusted ally since they started the Ultimates together, so it would make sense for Doom to take War Machine's place on the comic cover.

Spider-Man - Black Widow

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

Peter Parker (who is better known as Spider-Man) is replacing Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) on the Ultimate Endgame #2 poster. In Ultimate Universe, Peter was not bitten by the radioactive spider when he was still in high school like he is in most of the comics and on-screen adaptations. Instead, the evil Reed Richards (remember, calling himself the Maker) did not allow that to happen so that Spider-Man would never be a hero in his universe.

Peter then grew up to get married and have children, but he still received his powers after Tony Stark brought him the radioactive spider that was in the possession of the Maker. Peter allowed the spider to bite him (with Uncle Ben's encouragement, since he did not die in that universe).

Ultimate Endgame #2's Full Variant Poster

Ultimate Endgame #2's variant cover is nearly a carbon copy of Civil War's main poster. Obviously, the major differences are the characters that have been replaced, but it is worth pointing out that some characters from the Civil War poster remained on the Ultimate Endgame one.

Marvel Comics

For instance, on the Civil War poster, the two characters closest to the camera, but on opposite sides so that they are looking at each other, are Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. On the Ultimate Endgame cover, Steve and Tony are in their exact same places. The only major difference is that, on Civil War's poster, Tony's helmet is off, and it is on in the Ultimate Endgame image.

Marvel Studios

Essentially, they look exactly the same as they do in the movie poster. Captain America even looks just like Chris Evans on the Ultimate Endgame cover.

The only other character who is in the same place on the Ultimate Endgame cover as they were in the Civil War poster is Black Panther. Like Tony and Steve, Black Panther is in the exact same position and looks pretty much exactly the same as he did in the Civil War image.

Notably, unlike the other Ultimate Endgame variant cover that copied the Avengers: Endgame poster, this one for issue #2 has the same number of characters on it as the movie poster does. In the Endgame case, Ultimate Endgame's variant included fewer characters than the film poster did.