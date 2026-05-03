The Mandalorian & Grogu Is Confirmed to Include a George Lucas-Type Cameo

Star Wars confirmed that The Mandalorian & Grogu will include a cameo that will be extremely similar in nature to George Lucas' cameo in the prequel trilogy. Cameos have become increasingly popular in the galaxy far, far away since Disney acquired Lucasfilm. Some cameos have added to the plot of projects or the overarching story, such as Ahsoka Tano's appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, and others have been more for fun, like Jack Black and Lizzo appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Lucasfilm officially confirmed that Dave Filoni will reprise his role as Trapper Wolf in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Filoni has portrayed this character in MandoVerse projects, but his role hasn't been substantial and can be classified as nothing more than a fun cameo.

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However, now that Filoni has been promoted to president of Lucasfilm, that makes him the second Lucasfilm President to have a cameo in a Star Wars movie, with the other being none other than George Lucas.

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For reference, Lucas had an extremely easy-to-miss cameo appearance in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. He can be seen on Coruscant at the opera just as Anakin reaches the top of the stairs and begins to walk into Chancellor Palpatine's personal box.

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Lucas' character's name was Notluwiski Papanoida, a Pantoran male who was the chairman of Pantora. Despite the character having blue skin and being decked out in fancy robes, Lucas' face can clearly be identified.

Filoni's Mandalorian & Grogu cameo will be extremely similar to Lucas' cameo in Revenge of the Sith. Filoni might have more screen time and could be more front and center, but his involvement likely won't impact the plot much, if at all.

As mentioned, this will only be the second time in Star Wars history that a Lucasfilm president appeared in a Star Wars movie.

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It is also worth noting that Lucas' character, Notluwiski Papanoida, also appeared on-screen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Lucas didn't reprise his role in that project, though. Instead, Papanoida was voiced by Corey Burton, a famous voice actor who notably voiced Cad Bane, Count Dooku, and other characters in The Clone Wars.

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Notluwiski Papanoida only appeared in one Season 3 episode of The Clone Wars, and was meant to be more of a deep cut for hardcore Star Wars fans. Essentially, the Trade Federation blockaded Pantora, which forced Papanoida to plead for assistance from the Galactic Senate. However, his daughters had been captured, so a mission involving Ahsoka took place to rescue the girls.

Will The Mandalorian & Grogu Have Other Cameos?

With The Mandalorian & Grogu being the first Star Wars movie to be released since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, it would not be a surprise if the movie included more than a few cameos. Like any Star Wars title, some will likely be to serve the plot, and others will probably be for fun.

The Mandalorian & Grogu's main goal is to push the MandoVerse forward, so a few characters from the MandoVerse have a chance of showing up in the movie. For example, since Zeb will be in the upcoming film, it is possible that Hera Syndulla or Ezra Bridger could make an appearance at the end of the flick. That could bridge the gap between The Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka, and could set up Din Djarin's involvement with the conflict surrounding Thrawn.

Speaking of Thrawn, it would not be a surprise if the Chiss mastermind also popped up in the movie. Since he is back in the regular Star Wars galaxy and the Shadow Council will be featured in The Mandalorian & Grogu, it could be more beneficial to establish Thrawn's return and his place on the Shadow Council in The Mandalorian & Grogu so Ahsoka Season 2 can hit the ground running.

Once again, that would also help merge the storylines of the two shows, making it easier to further connect them for Dave Filoni's Avengers: Endgame-like Star Wars project.

It is possible that other characters could briefly show up in the upcoming film. Names like Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and Bo-Katan Kryze are definitely not off the table.