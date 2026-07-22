Vincent D’Onofrio Announces Major Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Production Achievement

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio announced a major production milestone for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 on social media. Following a highly praised sophomore run on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again is maintaining strong momentum into Season 3, with a smooth production timeline. Filming began in March 2026 in New York City, and it immediately made headlines after set photos emerged online confirming that the Defenders (Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Finn Jones' Iron Fist, and Mike Colter's Luke Cage) would officially return. The MCU Disney+ series is confirmed as one of Marvel Studios' annual releases, meaning it is a high priority to finish production before the year ends.

In a post from X, Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed that production for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has officially wrapped after roughly four months of shooting in New York.

This is a significant achievement for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 because its on-schedule completion signifies a strong indicator of a healthy, well-managed production.

Unlike the strike-disrupted first season that led to major overhauls and some firings of its writers midway through filming, Season 3 clearly benefited from steady pre-production, an experienced crew, and Marvel Studios' streamlined workflow.

This news aligns with an earlier update from Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scarpadane, who revealed that they would "wrap in early July [2026]" even though the finale scripts were still not ready then.

"I'm writing the finale right now. We wrap in early July at this point. So we're right about the halfway mark. All the scripts except the last one are written."

Marvel Television

Hitting the wrap in mid-July keeps the series firmly on track for its potential March 2027 Disney+ premiere, giving post-production (VFX, editing, and scoring) ample breathing room of eight months to deliver a polished final product for Marvel Studios and Disney+.

This efficient wrap reinforces Daredevil: Born Again as one of Marvel Television's most consistent live-action series. After two strong and successful seasons, Season 3 now moves into the home stretch of its production timeline. While reshoots are still possible, the main production wrap is a good sign that everything is going smoothly in the Charlie Cox-led series.

While Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin was seemingly exiled from New York after his political regime was thwarted by Daredevil and his army, set photos confirmed that Wilson Fisk will make this triumphant return, but details about his role in Season 3 are still being kept under wraps.

Why Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Production Milestone Is Important

Marvel Television

The on-schedule wrap of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is more than a box checked for one show. This milestone is a quiet but meaningful win for Marvel's broader streaming strategy and the future of MCU projects, proving that Marvel Television's model works.

A clean four-month principal photography window and no reported major disruptions show that Marvel can now deliver high-quality street-level content on time and on budget. This success makes future renewals and expansions (such as spinoffs for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage) far more likely and lowers perceived risk for Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's production achievement ensures that the continued integration of the Defenders characters will feel narratively rewarding rather than rushed. With post-production set to begin (or already underway), the creatives have time to craft interconnected storylines rather than squeezing them into tight release windows.

All in all, this production milestone for Daredevil: Born Again's third season reassures fans that the Defenders saga is in safe hands.