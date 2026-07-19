Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Plan Gets Revealed - And James Gunn Won't Approve

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's latest script update is something that James Gunn would not let fly over at DC Studios. Daredevil: Born Again finished airing its second season earlier in May 2026, and production on the third season is already underway, with filming taking place in New York. The Disney+ show is one of Marvel Studios' annual releases and is moving swiftly toward its 2027 return.

That said, there is one reveal about Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's scripting process that may garner disapproval. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed that despite shooting already underway, "all the scripts except the last one are written:"

"I'm writing the finale right now. We wrap in early July at this point. So we're right about the halfway mark. All the scripts except the last one are written."

This strategy is something that James Gunn, co-studio head of DC Studios, would not allow under his watch. The director revealed to fans on his Threads account that "nothing is greenlit before we have a finished script," at DC Studios.

Gunn's mandate that everything on the DC Studios slate must have a completed screenplay before it's greenlit means Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 would not be in its current position if it were at DC Studios. The season's full scripts would have had to be complete in order for it to start shooting.

James Gunn

It's well known that Marvel Studios films often go into production without a completed script, and it's something that Gunn has spoken out against. That said, Gunn was mostly referring to film scripts in his post, not TV. In television, it is not that uncommon for seasons to begin shooting while later episodes are still being written.

Since Marvel Studios moved to the showrunner model, for which Scardapane was the first hire, its television process has followed a more traditional path rather than the executive-driven Head Writer structure it had previously implemented. Under the old model, shows like Hawkeye were rewritten while filming, which wasn't sustainable in a TV scenario.

In comparison, DC Studios is still expanding its television slate with Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, and the upcoming Lanterns, the only DCU shows released in the new universe so far. In the case of Lanterns, all the scripts were completed prior to shooting: “The scripts are done, and James [Hawes] is killing it in terms of directing for this first week," showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed to Vanity Fair.

The script mandate appears to be strong across DC Studios, with nothing greenlit without a complete screenplay, though it remains to be seen whether that will apply once the studio has more regular recurring TV shows on its slate, as Marvel Studios does.

Is Daredevil: Born Again's Unfinished S3 Finale Cause for Concern?

Marvel Television

While filming without a completed set of scripts might raise some red flags, it's still not uncommon, at least in the TV landscape.

Even if the finale script for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 hadn't been written at the time, it would have likely already been outlined in great detail in the writers' room, and with shooting midway through at that point, a lot of the season's arcs would already have been determined, so it's just a matter of putting them to paper.

Daredevil: Born Again was the main instigator for the shift in Marvel Television's regime. After the first season went into production and then fired its writers mid-way through filming, Marvel appointed Scardapane as a showrunner to do a creative overhaul. Things returned to the writers' room, and Season 1 became a conglomerate of the old and new ideas.

Season 2 then had Scardapane at the helm from the beginning, resulting in a much more coherent narrative experience. Now that Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again has proven itself and set the bar, it's just a case of replicating the process with Season 3.