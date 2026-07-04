Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Might Reveal Our First Look At Kingpin’s Greatest Rival

Kingpin's return to New York City in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is looking less glamorous than ever as a new threat reveals itself. Despite it being the summer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Man Without Fear can't help but steal some of the spotlight as production on his latest outing continues. Charlie Cox and Co. are taking to the streets of NYC at night and filming what looks to be action-packed sequence after action-packed sequence.

Much of the focus recently has been on the set photos of Elektra actress Elodie Yung that have surfaced. Her complicated character seemingly died at the end of The Defenders, so her return all these years later is certainly notable. There are also plenty of shots of Cox in his new Daredevil costume making the rounds, including some where he's acting opposite Yung.

What's been lost in the shuffle is the sudden appearnce of actor Jack Mulhern on Born Again's set. He's rumored to be playing a character named Philip, described as "a smart and scrappy New Yorker who's sweet and lovable with a hidden rageful side" (via Nexus Point News). None of the images taken near the show's filming locations dispel that report. In fact, they might provide clarity as to the true identity of Mulhern's character.

In one photo, posted by user Daredevil Shots on X, the actor is wearing a suit much fancier than what most "scrappy" New Yorkers have in their closets. It actually looks like something that Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, would wear, just a few sizes smaller.

Of course, at the end of Born Again Season 2, NYC's mayor was forced to leave town after Matt Murdock exposed the truth about his criminal dealings. Fisk lost everything, including his wife, Vanessa, who died at the hands of Bullseye. That makes it unlikely that Mulhern is playing anyone in Kingpin's employ, since there are few left loyal to him.

Marvel Comics

Instead, the American performer could be bringing Fisk's son to life. In the comics, Daredevil's arch-enemy and Vanessa have a son named Richard, who grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth. Eventually, he got tired of the playboy life and became a villain in his own right, called The Rose. Richard opposed his father on many occasions, even infiltrating his empire and trying to bring it down from within.

The MCU's version of Fisk and Vanessa never mentioned having a child. And even if they kept having a baby boy a secret, he wouldn't be old enough to be played by an actor of Mulhern's age. With that in mind, Born Again could have Richard be the product of a romance Fisk had before Vanessa. However, there's another character that fits that bill.

A more recent addition to Marvel Comics lore was Byron Fisk, Kingpin's illegitimate son, who was the product of an affair. His story was hard to follow because it involved magic and Matt's fake twin brother. But it boiled down to Byron, aka Butch, wanting to live up to his father's name and setting out to become the new Kingpin.

Whether Mulhern plays Richard or Butch, the goal is the same: giving NYC a new crime boss that's as ruthless as its last one. The only issue is that the Fisk name will only carry so much weight when several major players are vying for the throne.

Kingpin's Empire Will Be In New Hands One Way Or Another

Marvel Television

Vincent D'Onofrio's return for Born Again Season 3 indicates that the villain he's poured so much time into isn't going to give up without another fight. Daredevil won't be the only one he has to contend with, though, as some wish to fill the void he left behind when he got out of dodge in Season 2's finale.

The Hand, which Fisk has teamed up with in the past, will resurface in Brand New Day and pick a fight with Spider-Man. Elektra might even be its new leader, and she surely has no love for a man who has inflicted so much pain on her beloved.

Tombstone is another villain with major aspirations. In the comics, he's frequently depicted as Kingpin's lackey. But the live-action version in Brand New Day doesn't look like someone who takes orders.

If Fisk does have a son, he would be smart to get on his good side, as he currently has far more enemies than he does allies.