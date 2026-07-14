Every Netflix Defender Reassembles For First Time Before Their 2027 MCU Return In New Photos

Even before Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 arrives on Disney+ in 2027, a brand-new photo of Netflix's Defenders is making waves online, fueling anticipation for their eventual MCU reunion. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 lays the groundwork for the Defenders reunion, following the returns of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Mike Colter's Luke Cage. Set photos already confirmed that Finn Jones' Danny Rand is back in the Marvel world, setting the stage for all four heroes to share the screen again.

The anticipation surrounding this MCU revival reached its peak last weekend, when the actors themselves reassembled in person at Florida Supercon 2026 for the first time since 2017's The Defenders on Netflix.

Alongside the image, a clip from Krysten Ritter's Instagram story showed the four of them having fun at the convention, giving fans a perfect taste of what's to come on-screen.

In April 2026, the Defenders broke the internet when Mike Colter shared a behind-the-scenes selfie of him, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones as they prepared for filming scenes for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. This photo came after leaked set photos of the trio made waves online.

With the trio's return, Marvel is clearly abandoning its Netflix reboot strategy for these heroes because Disney+ and Marvel Television's reimagined continuation for these characters is utilizing them in one show across three seasons, serving as a tighter approach that cements Marvel Studios' renewed and fresh strategy on how to handle these heroes and the street-level world moving forward.

This real-world reunion of the Defenders wasn't just a fan convention appearance; it also served as the ultimate teaser for the on-screen magic building in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

With Season 2 already showcasing an epic team-up between Daredevil and Jessica Jones (and a glimpse at Luke Cage) and Season 3 poised to bring the full team together, Marvel is set to deliver what longtime Defenders fans have been waiting for: integrating them within the MCU and expanding the franchise's street-level roots.

The Defenders' Imminent MCU Return Is Crucial (Here's Why)

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The return of Marvel's street-level Defenders in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 serves as a crucial course correction for the MCU as it heads deeper into the closing arcs of the Multiverse Saga and the imminent debut of the Mutant Saga.

Daredevil: Born Again already proved that the formula of embracing a high-stakes street-level story works, especially after seeing how Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones work in tandem on the front lines to destabilize Mayor Wilson Fisk's twisted political regime in New York.

Season 3's full reunion will not only lead to more Defenders action but also expand that foundation, reminding audiences why these heroes matter on a street level even as bigger events like incursions and world-ending invasions loom in the background. In addition, the Defenders are deeply flawed characters whose respective individual stories can be compelling enough to explore further on-screen.

The Defenders' return opens a treasure trove of stories, opening the door to a richer New York corner of the MCU. The core four's reunion could further lead to more crossovers with other street-level allies, such as the Punisher, Echo, Hawkeye, and Colleen Wing. All in all, the Defenders serve as the perfect anchor for the MCU's street-level corner, which could even lead to a big screen debut with Spider-Man if the timing and story are right.