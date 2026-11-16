Kevin Feige Reveals Baron Zemo’s Civil War Victory Still Affects the Avengers in Doomsday

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the major obstacle the Avengers face ahead of their fight against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and it's firmly rooted in Baron Zemo's actions in Captain America: Civil War. The 2016 crossover movie featured Baron Zemo's grand victory over the Avengers by successfully breaking them from within. Zemo never tried to overpower Earth's Mightiest Heroes; instead, he exploited their existing fractures to his advantage, such as framing Bucky Barnes for a bombing that killed King T'Chaka, then revealing the Winter Soldier had murdered Tony Stark's parents. The result was a full-scale civil war between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, the collapse of the Avengers as a united force, and the lasting enforcement of the Sokovia Accords.

Zemo's victory in Civil War had immediate consequences that carried over in Avengers: Infinity War. With the team scattered and uncoordinated, Thanos ultimately won, and half of all life was erased. While the survivors reversed the Snap in Avengers: Endgame and carried a united front in the climactic Battle for Earth, the Avengers never truly reassembled as a cohesive team. Key members like Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark were gone, others retired or went their separate ways, and the years that followed were defined by the absence of an organized Avengers roster.

This longstanding void plays a major role in Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Avengers: Doomsday will explore the consequences of the MCU's heroes coming out of "years of seemingly no organized Avengers team," a long-term fracture that traces back to Zemo's Civil War victory:

"We’re coming out of years of seemingly no organized Avengers team, and that’s exactly when they face these incursions. That’s always fun, to put your heroes on the back foot."

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The fact that Zemo's victory is still felt years later in Avengers: Doomsday carries weight, underscoring how rarely the MCU allows a human villain's long-term consequences to linger this deeply. It elevates Zemo beyond a one-film antagonist. Even without his physical presence, his actions continue to shape the central conflict.

By permanently weakening the Avengers as an institution, Zemo didn't merely score a temporary win in Civil War. Instead, he created a structural fracture that was never fully healed. That original victory left Earth's heroes without a stable, organized response team in the years after Avengers: Endgame, and it is that same lack of unity that now leaves them vulnerable as they face Doctor Doom and the threat of the incursions.

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Although Sam Wilson made an effort to assemble his main Avengers team ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, there is a sense of dread because they lack the experience and cohesion of previous iterations of the team, even if original members Steve Rogers and Thor are present to guide them.

Years of operating without a stable, organized Avengers team, stemming in part from the fracture Zemo engineered, have left them playing catch-up. As a result, they enter the fight against Doctor Doom and the incursions at a clear disadvantage.

Why The Avengers Could Lose Against Doctor Doom In Avengers: Doomsday

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Zemo didn't just split the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. He taught them the wrong lesson, demonstrating that their greatest vulnerability isn't external power, but their inability to trust one another under pressure. In the years since, that lesson carried over.

The current groups heading into Avengers: Doomsday, namely Sam's Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, have never been forced to function as a single, battle-tested unit that can withstand internal conflict. That animosity is already present in trailer footage, with the X-Men fighting some of the Avengers, and the conflict over who the real Avengers are between Sam's team and Yelena's group. These clashes make them prime for defeat, especially considering how dangerous Doctor Doom truly is.



Doom is a master strategist who thrives on exploiting division, ego, and fractured alliances. Like Zemo, he is uniquely positioned to weaponize what the Civil War villain has already proven works.

Unlike Thanos, who overpowered them physically, Doom can undermine them the way Zemo did, effectively turning their lack of cohesion into a decisive advantage. Because the Avengers never fully recovered from the first time a human villain like Zemo, they may already be primed to lose to the next one, leaving them vulnerable and the fate of the Multiverse hanging in the balance.