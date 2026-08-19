Spider-Verse 3's Historic LEGO Set Gets Leaked - Minifigures, Release Window

One of LEGO's next Spider-Man movie sets is changing the status quo, and new details about it are starting to leak online. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to close out Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Verse trilogy, a franchise that's become a fan favorite since it began in 2018. Miles Morales remains at the heart of the story, with an expanding multiverse of Spider-People continuing to shape his journey as the trilogy heads toward its conclusion next year. With anticipation for the movie already running high, its companion LEGO set is now generating plenty of buzz of its own.

The leak comes from Instagram user @legorocky, who shared images pointing to LEGO set 67016, reportedly named "Peni's Sp//der Mech."

Sony Pictures Animation

The set is said to belong to a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse wave arriving in April 2027, bundling three minifigures: Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), Miles Morales, and The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles and Spot both appear to be recycled minifigure molds, though Spot could get a refreshed look reflecting his more powerful form from the second film.

Sony Pictures Animation

Set 67016 has also turned up as a placeholder in Brickset's database, but that listing doesn't confirm the name, price, or piece count, and LEGO hasn't acknowledged the set at all.

Sony Pictures Animation

Take the Miles Morales vs. The Spot LEGO set, which didn't hit shelves until after Across the Spider-Verse premiered in June 2023. The set included a pop-open police car and minifigures of Miles, The Spot, Gwen Stacy, and Miles' dad, Jefferson Davis.

LEGO

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minifigures line followed the same pattern, arriving as a post-release collectible push rather than pre-release hype.

The blind-bag series spread 12 mystery figures across the film's wider roster, including Miguel O'Hara and Hobie Brown, at around $4.99 a bag.

LEGO

If 67016 really does land in April 2027, that puts it roughly two months ahead of Beyond's own theatrical release, making it the first Spider-Verse set to launch before a movie instead of trailing behind one.

Sony Pictures Animation

Since Peni's SP//dr mech was redesigned between the first two films, it's more likely LEGO is building the Across version rather than a brand-new Beyond look, though nothing is locked in yet, and even the set's final name could still change.

So far, for fans, the mech from Into the Spider-Verse is much more memorable, with the character playing a greater role. However, audiences can expect to learn much more bout Peni and her SP//dr machine in Beyond.

Sony Pictures Animation

As for Peni herself, she joined the Spider-Society under Miguel O'Hara in Across the Spider-Verse before siding with Gwen Stacy's team to help save Miles and his father from Spot, one of the most memorable comic book endings in recent memory.

She's confirmed to return for Beyond, and will certainly have something to offer with her futurist tech and machinery stability during their fights against Earth-42 Miles, Miguel, and The Spot.

How Peni Parker Fits into Spider-Verse 3

Unfortunately, an unfinished trailer for Beyond the Spider-Verse recently leaked online, but hopefully, it's a sign that new official footage could be coming soon, giving fans a better idea of what's to come. Because the truth is, once Spider-Man: Brand New Day wraps its theatrical run, expect the studio to pivot hard back to promoting the Spider-Verse finale.

That makes now a good time to revisit where Across the Spider-Verse left off. Miles ended the film stranded in Earth-42, while Gwen broke away from the Spider-Society to save both him and his father from a fate Miguel considered a fixed canon event.

The rescue team she assembled is basically a preview of Beyond's ensemble: Peter B. Parker (with baby Mayday), Hobie Brown, Pavitr Prabhakar, Jessica Drew, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker alongside her SP//dr mech.

Peni's spot on that rooftop, locking her into the Beyond battle, is exactly why her mech is getting the LEGO treatment ahead of release. Only time will tell if more LEGO leaks could provide greater insights into other characters' returns and roles.

Beyond the Spider-Verse's own synopsis, which promises Miles will "travel across the wildest reaches of time and space," one theory suggests that, as a hint, he'll attempt actual time travel to save his father. Nothing about that is confirmed, but if Beyond really does bend the timeline, it would raise the stakes well beyond (no pun intended) where many thought the multiversal journey was heading.