Disney's Amphibia Sequel Officially Delayed to 2027

Disney's highly anticipated sequel to Amphibia received an unexpected release update. Created by Matt Braly, Amphibia is a Disney Channel animated series that ran from 2019 to 2022, following Thai-American teen Anne Boonchuy, who is transported to a different world full of talking frogs, newts, and toads after opening a mysterious music box. The show mixed slapstick adventure with themes of friendship, found family, and the ups and downs of growing up. While Amphibia ended with a conclusive finale, Disney announced a sequel in the form of Amphibia: Strange Voyage, a 10-issue graphic novel series that continues the story of Sprig, Polly, Ivy, Maddie, and Grime after they returned to Earth.

Amphibia: Strange Voyage was initially set to release on November 4, 2026, but a new update from TokyoPop confirmed that Issue # 1 of the Amphibia sequel has been delayed to January 6, 2027. It is unknown why the sequel was delayed, but it's worth noting that comic and graphic-novel delays are common and usually stem from production, printing, or distribution timing rather than the project being in trouble.

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Strange Voyage is set one year after the events of the series finale, focusing more on Anna's frog best friend, Sprig Plantar, alongside Polly, Ivy, Maddie, and Grime as they go on an exciting sea voyage to explore a new continent. A big part of the story revolves around how the Amphibia characters cope without Anne, Sasha, and Marcy, while also exploring more of Sprig and Ivy's relationship.

Strange Voyage Issue # 1 is a 32-page first chapter written by Matt Braly and drawn by Beatrice Bovo. Pre-orders are still on the official TokyoPop website.

How Amphibia: Strange Voyage Can Expand the Disney Channel Show

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Disney Channel's Amphibia already told a complete three-act story, primarily centered on Anne's growth and her ultimate sacrifice to save Amphibia from the Core (she was later revived and returned to Earth at the end of the series). The finale jumped forward in time to see the beginning of a new chapter for the Plantars and the Calamity Trio as young adults.

Strange Voyage has a golden opportunity to expand the franchise by exploring what it looks like when humans are not given the spotlight, focusing instead on the frogs led by Sprig, Polly, Hop Pop, Ivy, Maddie, and Grime. The story serves as a fascinating deep dive into what found family looks like after the humans who found them are no longer accompanying them in their new journey.

Aside from the story expansion, Strange Voyage will go further in terms of its geography, pulling back the curtain on a newly discovered continent filled with mysterious islands, unknown cultures, and secrets that could put their lives in jeopardy. The novel format also allows limitless storytelling potential, not constrained by a TV budget, giving them the chance to invent biomes, creatures, and conflicts that stand out. This is a bold move to help the sequel build a larger world without asking Disney for permission to greenlight another on-screen season.

If the comic works, it becomes solid proof that fans want more on the world of Amphibia, meaning that there is a future where Anne and the rest of the human characters could return for one more adventure with Sprig and the others.