Disney Announces Highly-Anticipated Sequel To Beloved Animated TV Show

Disney officially announced the imminent arrival of the sequel to a 2019 Disney Channel animated series that centers around a heartfelt exploration of friendship and personal growth. Disney Channel is home to many notable shows, including Phineas and Ferb, That's So Raven, and The Proud Family. Most of these projects receive official continuations, either through a follow-up season or a TV movie sequel, to wrap up storylines.

Disney is set to showcase the long-awaited sequel to Amphibia, following its three-season run on the Disney Channel from 2019 to 2022. The official continuation of the series arrives in a fresh format: a 10-issue graphic novel miniseries titled Amphibia: Strange Voyage, with the first issue now announced for release on November 4.

Created by Matt Braly, the story follows Thai-American teen Anne Boonchuy and her friends, Sasha and Marcy, after they are magically transported from Earth to a frog-filled fantasy world. The series became a beloved hit because it finds the perfect blend of humor, action, and the protagonists' emotional journey.

Strange Voyage is set one year after the events of the series finale, shifting the focus to Sprig Plantar (Anna's frog best friend) alongside Polly, Ivy, Maddie, and Grime as they embark on an exciting sea voyage to explore a new continent.

The novel format is a natural extension for Amphibia, mainly because the series already had strong tie-in books like Marcy's Journal and The Art of Amphibia.

Every Upcoming Disney Sequel to Beloved Animated Properties

Incredibles 3

Disney

Incredibles 3 serves as the long-awaited third installment of Pixar's beloved superhero family saga. While plot details are still unknown, the threequel is slated to premiere in theaters on June 16, 2028.

It is expected to continue the Parr family's story as they find the right balance between family life and saving the world from super-villains.

Given the short time jump between the first two movies, one way for Incredibles 3 to stand out is to let the kids grow, which could open up many storytelling opportunities for Dash, Violet, and Jack-Jack.

Frozen 3

Disney

Frozen 3 is the third chapter of Disney's hit musical franchise, continuing the story of Anna and Elsa as they navigate love, friendship, and leadership of Arendelle, and new threats that may arrive.

Similar to Incredibles 3, exact plot details of Frozen 3 are shrouded in secrecy, but the fact that Frozen 4 is already confirmed suggests a larger story arc that spans two films, with many already claiming it could be like an Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame situation.

Frozen 3 is set to premiere in theaters on November 24, 2027.

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Toy Story 5 is the next animated movie in Pixar's 2026 lineup, continuing the story of the core group of toys, including Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, as they reunite with Woody to face a new conflict involving a tablet called Lilypad.

The story revolves around a "Toy meets Tech" conflict, with the toys' role challenged as kids today become obsessed with modern electronics and gadgets.

Toy Story 5 premieres in theaters on June 19.

Coco 2

Pixar

Coco 2 serves as a sequel to the beloved 2017 Oscar-winning Coco, a film that celebrated Mexican culture, family, music, and the Land of the Dead through Miguel Rivera's perspective and journey to pursue his musical dreams and honor his family's legacy.

As expected, no plot details have been revealed yet, but some have speculated that Coco 2 will expand on the Rivera family's dynamics and dive deeper into the famous Dia de los Muertos traditions.

Coco 2 is set to be released sometime in 2029.

Lilo & Stitch: 626 Comic Series

Disney

Lilo & Stitch: 626 is a new three-issue comic anthology series from Dynamic that serves as an expansion of the Lilo & Stitch universe first introduced on the Disney Channel.

The first issue is scheduled for release on May 20 and will highlight the core characters from Ohana, including Lilo, Stitch, Agent Cobra Bubbles, Captain Gantu, Jumba, and Pleakley.

The first issue, written by Daniel Kibblesmith and illustrated by Elisa Pochetta, will tell the origin story of Agent Cobra Bubbles as Lilo sees it.

The Stitch Book: Top Secret Adventures

Disney

The Stitch Book: Top Secret Adventures is another expansion of the Lilo & Stitch universe, primarily serving as silly, kid-friendly original graphic novels featuring Lilo and Stitch.

It is presented as a story "told by Lilo and drawn by Stitch," featuring interplanetary chaos, creative escapades, and interactive elements aimed at younger readers.

The stories are written and drawn by Jeff Parker, and other characters, like Agent Cobra Bubbles and Mr. Pleakley, are expected to show up as the book captures their day-to-day lives in Hawaii. The first issue will arrive in May 2026.