All 10 Disney Sequels Releasing In 2026 (Confirmed)

Disney is gearing up for one of its most sequel-heavy years yet, with nine follow-up films scheduled to hit theaters and Disney+ throughout 2026. Ranging from tentpole franchise returns to Disney Channel continuations aimed at at-home audiences, the slate covers nearly every corner of the company's brand. While Pixar and Walt Disney Animation will also release original projects this year, it's these sequels and revivals that are drawing the most attention from long-time fans.

In 2025, Disney's slate was dominated by major franchise films, with at least 10 high-profile sequels, reboots, or continuations anchoring the year. The biggest titles included Avatar: Fire and Ash, Tron: Ares, Captain America: Brave New World, Freakier Friday, the live-action Lilo & Stitch, and its greatest success: Zootopia 2.

Heading into 2026, Disney appears to be following the same playbook, balancing a small slate of originals like Pixar's Hoppers and Disney Animation's Hexed with a heavy reliance on proven franchises. The studio's biggest attention-grabbers are once again rooted in existing IP, including the live-action Moana and Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, which, while not traditional sequels, function the same way by banking on familiar characters and worlds.

Together, the upcoming slate of Disney sequels is sure to excite many longtime fans, especially with many franchises returning after extended hiatuses.

9 Disney Sequels Debuting This Year

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Pixar's beloved toy saga returns seven years after Toy Story 4 on June 19, 2026, with Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang facing a world where digital tech toys challenge their purpose.

The story pits classic toy characters against new tech-based adversaries, including a villainous "Lilypad," and features a slightly older Bonnie.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Twenty years after the original hit, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are confirmed to reprise their roles in this long-awaited sequel, with Anne Hathaway also expected back as Andy Sachs (with a new love interest).

The Devil Wears Prada 2, hitting theaters on May 1, 2026, reportedly follows Miranda (Streep) and Emily (Blunt) as rival fashion powerhouses battling for control and relevance in a declining magazine industry.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

This continuation of the dark comedy thriller arrives on March 20, 2026, nearly seven years after the original, with Samara Weaving returning as Grace MacCaullay.

Grace must survive a deadly new hunter game when powerful elites target her and her sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), forcing them into another fight for survival.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Serving as a direct sequel to The Mandalorian Season 3, The Mandalorian & Grogu brings the fan-favorite duo to the big screen.

Din Djarin and his Yoda-like companion will be coming face-to-face with Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, who looks a tad different from how fans remember him when he first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The film rockets into theaters on May 22, 2026.

Super Troopers 3

Super Troopers

The third installment in the cult Broken Lizard comedy series is set for release on August 7, after eight years of franchise anticipation. The familiar squad of Vermont highway patrol officers reunites for more absurd enforcement antics, though plot details remain scarce.

Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday

Set to be (possibly) the biggest film of 2026, Avengers: Doomsday arrives roughly seven years after Endgame, uniting Avengers, Wakandans, X-Men, and Fantastic Four against the return of Robert Downey Jr., but this time as Doctor Doom.

A year ahead of its release on December 18, 2026, the marketing campaign has already kicked into high gear, with four fractured teasers having been released online.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The next animated Wimpy Kid adaptation follows Greg Heffley and family on a chaotic resort vacation, based on Jeff Kinney's 2017 book of the same name. It continues the Disney+ animated series after The Last Straw (December 2025).

Sofia the First: Royal Magic

Sofia the First: Royal Magic

A sequel Sofia the First animated project is planned for Disney Jr. and Disney+ in 2026, expanding the enchanted world of the beloved princess. Sofia the First is a preschool franchise about a kind-hearted girl who becomes a princess that aired on Disney Jr. from 2013-2018.

Camp Rock 3

Camp Rock

Disney Channel and Disney+ are bringing back the Camp Rock musical series more than 15 years after Camp Rock 2, with the Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera returning.

Camp Rock 3 was officially greenlit in April 2025, but while Demi Lovato helped spark the sequel's buzz and is serving as an executive producer, she will not reprise her role as Mitchie Torres.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

The fifth Descendants film reunites Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker as Red and Chloe, respectively, with returning stars like Rita Ora and Brandy joining the magical adventure.

Picking up after Descendants: The Rise of Red, this story explores the consequences of altering time as the characters navigate Wonderland.