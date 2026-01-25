1 Beloved Disney Movie Is Getting A Sequel 7 Years Later

A fan-favorite name in the Disney canon is getting the movie sequel treatment, more than seven years after the last film. Disney has been in the business of reboots, revivals, and sequels over the last few years, dipping back into beloved franchises for new adventures both on and off streaming.

One of the titles to receive this treatment is the beloved Phineas and Ferb, which originally ran on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2015. The hit Disney Channel original series has come back in a big way, with Disney exploring further seasons of the fan-favorite romp. However, one corner of the Phineas and Ferb franchise that has not been revisited has been its history of feature-length films. That is, until now.

It has been confirmed that a third Phineas and Ferb movie is in the works at Disney, set for release on Disney Channel and Disney+ (via Variety). This will mark the first sequel film for the franchise since 2020's Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

Every Other Disney Channel Animated Sequel On the Way

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 4

In a similar vein to Phineas and Ferb, Disney Channel's The Proud Family is also back from the dead. The new revival series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, has been confirmed to continue with an upcoming fourth season.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 4 is the fourth go-round for this new legacy sequel, welcoming fans back into the doors of the Prouds, a familial unit known for its endless chaos and unbreakable bond. Louder and Prouder Season 4 is expected to arrive sometime in 2026.

Big City Greens Season 5

Big City Greens has been one of the biggest hits of the modern Disney Channel animated canon. Big City Greens Season 5 was confirmed to be in the works back in 2023, before Season 4 was even finished airing.

The notoriously ridiculous animated series tells the tale of the Green family, who move from their small-town farm to a bustling big city. It is there that they get up to all sorts of ridiculous mischief as they adjust to their new metropolitan life.

Chibiverse Season 4

Since 2018, Chibiverse has been a delightful crossover look at Disney's world, bringing together characters from across its catalog in an adorable chibi art style. This series of shorts has run for three seasons to date, and has already had a Season 4 rubber-stamped for release.

The show's fourth season was confirmed in June 2025 at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, with an expected release sometime in 2026.

Kiff Season 3

And the least of these animated Disney Channel sequels coming over the next year or so is Kiff Season 3. This animated series originally debuted on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2023. It centers on a young squirrel named Kiff and his various adventures across the mystical island of Table Town.

Kiff Season 3 has been in the works for some time now. A third season was greenlit on the eve of Season 2's release in February 2025. This could mean that a Season 3 release is imminent.

Untitled Third Phineas & Ferb Movie

The entire mainline cast of Phineas and Ferb has been revealed to return for this new feature-length project. It will once again focus on its titular pair of brothers. However, this time, instead of just trying to fill their summers with all sorts of zany fun, it will see the Phineas and Ferb forced on a multiverse-hopping adventure after their very existence as brothers is threatened.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

"Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment backfires, erasing the moment Phineas’ mom meets Ferb’s dad — meaning the boys never become brothers and every day is merely adequate. As reality unravels and the future hangs in the balance, Phineas and Ferb must restore the timeline before it’s too late."

No release date has been announced for the new Phineas and Ferb movie. However, it seems likley at this point the movie will be released in 2027, more than seven years since the franchise's last film.

Phineas and Ferb Season 6

The next Phineas and Ferb movie is not the only thing in the works from the beloved animated series. Phineas and Ferb Season 6 has already been confirmed for Disney Channel and Disney+. This marks the second batch of episodes confirmed following the show's original cancellation back in 2017.

There has been no word on when Season 6 will be released. With Season 5's second half only just dropping on Disney+ on January 17, it could be several months before any official announcements about Season 6's release are made.