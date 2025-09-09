Fans who have been itching for a revival of this beloved Disney Channel series have some good news from the show's original creators. From 2016 to 2019, the animated Milo Murphy's Law series ran on Disney Channel, telling the colorful tale of Milo Murphy, a distant descendant of the "Original Murphy" of Murphy's law, which states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

After two seasons, the show was eventually cancelled, leaving creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh in the dust. Povenmire and Marsh have recently been in the headlines with the revival of their acclaimed Phineas & Ferb series, making some fans ask: Will Milo Murphy's Law get the same treatment?

Speaking with DTVA at Destination D23 in Orlando, Florida, Milo Murphy's Law creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh shared a hopeful update about a potential revival of the hit Disney Channel original series.

"We got a whole other season ready to go," Marsh revealed, with Povenmire adding, "We would love to see MML again from your mouth to the network's ears:"

No official word on a Milo Murphy's Law revival has come from Disney since its cancellation, but it seems the show's creators are primed and ready, if the House of Mouse comes calling.

Set in the same world as Marsh and Povenmire's beloved Phineas & Ferb, Milo Murphy's Law follows youngster Milo Murphy, who (thanks to being a relative of the original Murphy of "Murphy's Law" fame) is prepared for anything, which sends him on all sorts of zany adventures. The series starred "Weird Al" Yankovic as Milo Murphy, Sabrina Carpenter as Melissa Chase, and Mekai Curtis as Zack Underwood.

The last fans saw of the Milo Murphy's Law characters was in a crossover cameo in the Disney+ film Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

Will a Milo Murphy's Law Revival Happen?

Just because its creators say they have a plan for a potential Milo Murphy's Law (MML) Season 3, does not mean a revival will happen for the beloved Disney Channel series.

Disney has been more stringent than ever in what it has and has not been greenlighting, betting only on what the studio team deems a guaranteed success.

However, one thing the animated series has going for it is that its creative team is so highly respected amongst the Disney brass. Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh have continued to get work with the House of Mouse since Phineas & Ferb hit Disney Channel more than 15 years ago.

Most recently, the pair of renowned creators got to dip into their beloved back catalog, releasing a Phineas & Ferb revival on Disney Channel and Disney+ (already set to get a second season).

Seeing the success of the Phineas & Ferb revival, perhaps Disney may look to the creators' other popular series, opting to bring back something like Milo Murphy's Law.

MML is a known name amongst a certain demographic, and animation is relatively cheaper than some of Disney's other live-action adventures, so it may be more open to giving it a chance than some of its other cancelled titles.

This could lead to another potential crossover between Marsh and Povenmire's two big-name Disney series, something that fans of both Milo Murphy's Law and Phineas & Ferb have loved in the past.