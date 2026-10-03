Avengers: Doomsday Merch Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom’s Face Without His Mask

Marvel Studios made the announcement to end all announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 when Robert Downey Jr. took the stage as Doctor Doom. After striking out with Kang, Kevin Feige and Co. needed to take a big swing, and they landed on arguably Marvel's most iconic villain. However, despite the initial fanfare, Avengers: Doomsday has done all it can to keep the mystique around Doom alive, even hiding his face in all the marketing. But the mask has finally come off, thanks to an unlikely source.

Toy manufacturers worldwide start licking their chops whenever a new Marvel Studios movie is announced. Hot Toys, in particular, goes all in, working on lifelike figures of the brand's biggest characters. For Doomsday, the company announced many pieces of tie-in merchandise, most notably a Doctor Doom figure. The toy description mentioned a removable inner-eye plate, but none of the accompanying images showed it removed.

Hot Toys

Well, now Doom's figure is in the hands of a collector, 6thscale_KaWu on X, who's more than happy to show off what the villain has going on under his mask.

Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

The best look at Doom's face comes from an image where he still wears his green hood. The resemblance to Tony Stark is uncanny, though his facial hair isn't an exact match for any of the looks the original Avenger sported over the years.

Hot Toys

Another aspect of Doom's face that stands out is his expression. Rather than coming off as maniacal, he seems calculated and almost broken, which fits Susan Storm's description of him in the Doomsday Special Look.

Hot Toys

It's nice to see Doom using his magic without his mask on. The green glow that 6thscale_KaWu uses to enhance the image feels like a great tease of what's to come in the fifth Avengers film.

Hot Toys/Marvel Comics

While these images certainly provide plenty to mull over, they also shoot down an idea that's been circulating across the internet since SDCC 2024. Obviously, Marvel Studios landed on Downey Jr. as Doom because it saw potential in the villain looking like the MCU's greatest hero. But his refusal to show his face made it seem like he had something to hide.

Hot Toys/Marvel Comics

The prevailing theory became that Doom has a disfigured face, one that he wants to hide. Maybe all the messing with the multiverse the Avengers did somehow left him scarred, and he wants revenge. However, the Hot Toy paints a different picture, seemingly confirming that Doom will use his looks to his benefit.

Doctor Doom's Face Will Force the MCU's Heroes to Trust Him in Avengers: Doomsday

Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Despite spending an entire saga trying to figure it out, Earth's Mightiest Heroes know very little about the multiverse. Most of them grasp the basics, such as that there are parallel Earths and variants. But that's only scratching the surface. Someone of Doom's intellect will surely know everything there is to know about the multiverse, including how to exploit it.

The evildoer already showed he has no trouble jumping from reality to reality to take what he wants in Avengers Endgame: Encore's post-credits scene, when he traveled to Earth-616 and kidnapped Bruce Banner. His next trick will be more elaborate, as he seems to be preparing to pull the wool over the eyes of the most powerful heroes in the multiverse.

Hot Toys

As soon as Thor, Steve Rogers, and their allies see that Doom looks exactly like their late friend, they'll let their guard down. After all, Tony was the best of them, so someone who has his face certainly won't be out to get them. Doom will leave no room for doubt, especially since he seems to have the Fantastic Four's ear, at least at first.

The ground is being laid for a twist unlike anything the MCU has seen before. Without even realizing it, the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four are going to play right into Doom's hands and maybe even give him everything he needs to enact his evil plan. And it's all because he hit the genetic lottery.

Of course, that's where things get tricky because it's hard to believe that Doom and Iron Man being doppelgangers is a mere coincidence. There's still time for Marvel Studios to pull a fast one and reveal that Doom did his homework and used magic to give himself a leg up in the fight for the multiverse's fate. Either way, everything is falling into place for Doomsday to fire on all cylinders and put the MCU firmly back at its peak.