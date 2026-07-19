DC Studios' Lanterns Official Release Date Update Confirms James Gunn's DC Will Deliver Historic 5 Straight Months Of Movies & Shows

A release date update for Lanterns confirmed that James Gunn’s DC Studios will deliver a historic five straight months of movies and shows. The HBO drama stars Kyle Chandler as veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as new recruit John Stewart, two intergalactic cops who investigate a murder in rural Nebraska. It is the third series set in the DCU, the connected universe that Gunn and Peter Safran oversee at DC Studios. Fans had to endure years of shifting plans for the show, but it now has a firm spot on the DCU calendar.

HBO ended the mystery of Lanterns' release date this spring, announcing the date alongside a new trailer that also revealed Laura Linney’s casting. Lanterns' release date is Sunday, August 16, on HBO and HBO Max. The date slots the drama into a calendar that now features a new DC Studios movie in theaters or fresh episodes of a DC show every month from June through October, the first five-month unbroken run since Gunn and Safran took charge of the brand.

The confirmation ended one of the longest waiting games in the young DCU. Gunn and Safran once targeted an early 2026 debut for the series, which comes from Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy, Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof, and comic writer Tom King.

DC Studios Is Set To Deliver Five Consecutive Months of Movies & TV Shows

June

DC Studios

This consecutive run began in theaters on June 26, when Supergirl gave Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El a movie of her own. Directed by Craig Gillespie from a script by Ana Nogueira, the film adapts the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic written by Tom King, the same Tom King who co-created Lanterns. The story follows Kara across the galaxy as she helps a young girl hunt the mercenary who slaughtered her family, with David Corenswet returning as Superman and Jason Momoa debuting as the bounty hunter Lobo. It also served as the first DCU feature that Gunn neither wrote nor directed, a test of whether the universe can thrive beyond its chief architect.

My Adventures with Superman also returned for Season 3 on June 13, ending a two-year gap between seasons of the acclaimed animated series. Jack Quaid voices a Clark Kent who finally feels settled in the cape just as impostor Supermen arrive to challenge him, a loose spin on the classic Reign of the Supermen comic storyline. New episodes air on Adult Swim’s Toonami block every Saturday and stream on HBO Max the following day.

July

Prime Video

My Adventures with Superman carried the baton into July, its weekly rollout keeping Quaid’s Man of Steel in the fight all month long. Season 3 raised the stakes with Darren Criss joining the cast as Superboy alongside a dangerous Cyborg Superman who bears an "L" on his chest rather than the familiar "S".

Gotham then takes over on July 31, when Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 drops all 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves return as executive producers on the 1940s noir show, which introduces its own versions of the Joker, the Riddler, the Scarecrow, and a female take on the Mad Hatter. Hamish Linklater is also back voicing Bruce Wayne.

August

HBO Max

Lanterns arrives on August 16 with a distinction no other DCU show has enjoyed. Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2 streamed on HBO Max, while the Green Lantern drama becomes the first DC Studios series to air on the HBO channel itself. It even inherits the Sunday 9 p.m. ET slot that previously belonged to The Penguin, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us, prime real estate that signals how seriously the network views this show.

The series trades cosmic spectacle for something closer to True Detective. Jordan, a legend nearing retirement, reluctantly trains Stewart while the pair dig into a small-town killing that hints at a far darker mystery. Kelly Macdonald plays the local sheriff caught in the middle; Ulrich Thomsen also features as the fallen Lantern Sinestro, and Nathan Fillion reprises Guy Gardner, the obnoxious ringbearer introduced in Superman.

September

HBO Max

September isn’t as stacked as other months, but it remains just as crucial. With no new premieres, the weekly Lanterns rollout carries the month as the season's second half unfolds on Sunday nights. By then, the show will reach its peak, and the buzz around it should be more intense than ever.

The series will have a major impact on the broader DCU as well. Pierre already signed on to reprise John Stewart in Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel hitting theaters on July 9, 2027. So, the choices his rookie Lantern makes in these late episodes factor into the DCU’s biggest upcoming movie.

October

DC Studios

DC Studios' impressive streak ends in theaters on October 23, when Clayface brings body horror to the DCU. Warner Bros. originally dated the film for September 11 before moving it deeper into fall, a release window far better suited to a horror story. Tom Rhys Harries stars as Matt Hagen, a rising actor left disfigured after an accident. He turns to a scientist, played by Naomi Ackie, whose experimental treatment transforms him into living clay

Clayface breaks new ground for the studio in two ways. It is the first DCU film centered on a villain rather than a hero and is the first to fully embrace horror, with Speak No Evil director James Watkins working from a script by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. The Batman’s Matt Reeves will also produce alongside Gunn, Safran, and Lynn Harris.