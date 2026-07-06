Supergirl’s Scrapped Lobo Design Revealed, And He Looks Very Different (Photo)

Original concept art for Jason Momoa's Lobo in Supergirl reveals a very different design for the DC comics character from what ended up on screen. After portraying Aquaman in the DCEU, Momoa got a second chance in James Gunn's DCU, this time playing one of his dream characters. Lobo ultimately played a small role in Supergirl, but his debut was highly anticipated, particularly being the first time the character had been seen in live-action in a major DC superhero film.

While Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter, was not featured in the original Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic that Supergirl was based on, the character has a wealth of history with Kara Zor-El and her cousin, Superman. Momoa made a striking debut as Lobo in the film, bringing the character to life almost directly as he is in the comics, albeit with a few design changes at Momoa's request. However, newly released concept art shows his design could've looked very different in the movie.

Artist Andrei Riabovitchev (@riabovitchev) shared on Instagram some of the early Lobo costume concept illustrations he was commissioned to do for Supergirl. The images show a character who is undoubtedly Lobo, but with some major distinctions from the version Momoa brings to the screen.

Andrei Riabovitchev

What's immediately noticeable is that the concept art depicts Lobo with vibrant blue skin, rather than the grey/white tinge Momoa's character has in Supergirl.

DC Studios

Costume-wise, the concept design ended up closely mirroring what Lobo ends up wearing in the film, with the character wearing a cut off trench coat, skull-adorned belt, and spiked chains around his wrists. Lobo also carries a distinctive curved axe, which he carries in the comics and is depicted in the concept art and final film.

Andrei Riabovitchev/DC Studios

Different iterations of Lobo in DC comics have seen the villain with both blue and grey tinges to his skin. The Supergirl concept art also doesn't feature the distinctive red tint in Lobo's eyes, while Momoa wore red contact lenses to play the character in live-action.

Andrei Riabovitchev/DC Comics

While he has a similar stature to a human, Lobo in DC Comics is an alien from the planet Czarnia. In the movie, Supergirl describes Lobo as having a "god complex" and reveals he was responsible for killing the rest of his species on his planet.

Andrei Riabovitchev/DC Comics

In the end, DC Studios opted to depict Lobo with gray skin rather than the blue used in the concept art, likely because it is how he is more commonly depicted in the comics.

Supergirl was released in theaters on June 26, 2026, starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, and Mathias Schoenaerts. The movie is the second live-action film release in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU under DC Studios.

Where Will Jason Momoa's Lobo Show Up Next?

Lobo was one of the most highly anticipated elements in DC Studios' Supergirl, particularly as it meant Momoa was returning to the superhero genre. Now that Lobo's design has been well and truly established in the DCU in Supergirl, the question is what DC Studios plans to do with him next.

Unlike many of the DCU's live-action characters, Momoa seemingly won't be back for the major crossover film Man of Tomorrow in 2027, which is currently filming – although Supergirl set up a connection between Lobo and Brainiac, which could be expanded upon.

That said, Lobo's next on-screen project has already been confirmed, with the character set to feature in one of DC's many new animated projects, Starfire!. The voice cast for the show hasn't been revealed, so it's not clear yet whether Momoa will be back to reprise his role. Beyond that, both fans and Momoa have been vocal about their hopes for a solo Lobo movie, though no official plans have been announced by DC Studios as yet.