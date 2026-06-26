DC Studios Confirms Lobo’s Next On-Screen Appearance, And It’s Not Where We Expected

Lobo is finally making his big screen debut in DC Studios' Supergirl, and the fan favorite comic book character already has his next DC project confirmed. Jason Momoa brings the extraterrestrial mercenary to life in the live-action DCU film, and the actor seems eager to keep the role. However, Lobo's next role might not be the one fans were expecting.

During the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, DC Studios confirmed details about its new animated superhero series, Starfire! The series follows the Teen Titans team member on a solo adventure, in which Starfire will reportedly lead a team of alien girls. According to a report from Nexus Point News, "Lobo, Gotham City, and Thanagarians will all be making an appearance" in Starfire!

The inclusion of a violent mercenary like Lobo in what's been described as a kids' show is fairly surprising, although Starfire and Lobo do have a history of interactions in DC Comics and in the animated series Teen Titans Go!.

DC

The new animated series (one of three that DC Studios recently greenlit) follows the cosmic teen hero as she leaves her home planet of Tamaran and ventures out into the galaxy. As Supergirl establishes in the DCU, Lobo is an intergalactic mercenary, traveling throughout space to hunt and collect bounties, so his crossing paths with Starfire is definitely not illogical (although the animated series is not expected to be DCU canon).

Starfire! is still early in its development, so it has not been confirmed whether Momoa will return to voice the character that he portrays in the live-action DCU, although it's certainly not out of the question.

Fans can first see Lobo's DC Studios debut in Supergirl on June 26, before he eventually reappears in Starfire! a release date for which has not currently been set.

Lobo's Next DC Project Is Unexpected

DC Studios

Lobo's next confirmed role in Starfire! comes as a bit of a surprise, given how hard Momoa has been lobbying for his DC character to lead his own project, and how much that idea seems to have resonated with fans.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU the actor said he's "100% in" for a Lobo sequel or spin-off, adding that DC Studios could follow a similar strategy to the DCEU, in which he played Aquaman, by seeing the character in a crossover film first before "[building] toward a solo movie:"

"Oh yeah, 100%. I’d model it the same way Aquaman worked — you appear in Batman v Superman, then Justice League, and if people like you, they’ll build toward a solo movie. They’re not going to sink millions into something without testing the waters first. They want a great story, and they want to know people like the character. But I’m definitely down."

While a Lobo solo project remains up in the air, as does Momoa's next potential appearance playing the character in live-action, Lobo's involvement in Starfire! is only a good thing.

Seeing the character show up in more places across the DCU, whether live-action or animated, is a promising sign that Lobo is resonating with audiences and could help build the sentiment that fans want to see more of him, which could justify Momoa's dream of leading a solo Lobo project to the powers that be.