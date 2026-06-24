DC Studios Unveils First Look at Teen Titans' Starfire TV Show

James Gunn’s DC has unveiled the first look at Starfire in her upcoming TV show, giving fans an early glimpse at the character’s new superhero design. The animated series tells the origin story of Koriand’r, the alien princess best known as a core member of the Teen Titans. It follows the young hero as she leaves her home planet of Tamaran and heads out to explore the galaxy. Josie Campbell, a writer on My Adventures with Superman, leads the project for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, one of several younger-skewing animated shows the studio greenlit to widen its slate.

The first look surfaced through a promotional banner displayed at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, where DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are previewing their upcoming animated projects. The artwork puts Starfire front and center in a redesigned costume, and it also offers an early look at Silkie, her pet from past Teen Titans shows. Footage of the banner spread online soon after it went up, giving fans the clearest sense yet of how the studio is reimagining the character.

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DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation brought a deep lineup of DC projects to this year’s Annecy festival, the biggest animation event in the world. Co-Chairman and Co-CEO Peter Safran and Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register are leading the studio’s panel at the show, joined by the producers behind its upcoming titles. The Starfire banner appeared as part of that wider display, which also previewed projects such as Mister Miracle, Batman: Caped Crusader, Creature Commandos, and DC Super Powers.

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The redesign gives Starfire a softer, more expressive style with a clear anime influence. She keeps her long red hair and large green eyes, and her skin stays the familiar shade of orange. Her outfit, however, is a bit different compared to previous iterations.

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This version drops the purple costume she wears in the comics and the 2003 Teen Titans cartoon, replacing it with a light violet collared armor over a maroon bodysuit, with matching gloves and trousers.

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The new look suits the show’s younger, brighter tone and sets her apart from the chibi-inspired aesthetic of Teen Titans Go!.

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The banner also confirms that Silkie, the small pink larva, features in the series alongside Starfire, and longtime fans will spot him at once.

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He first turned up in that 2003 cartoon as a mutant moth larva created by the villain Killer Moth, only for Beast Boy to take him in and pass him along to Starfire.

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She raised the creature as her own, treating him like family, and he later became the team’s pet and mascot in that show and Teen Titans Go!.

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The Starfire! version of Silkie looks quite different from previous versions seen in the Teen Titans shows. He appears more white than pink but maintains his trademark sharp, jagged teeth.

What’s Next for the Teen Titans Under DC Studios?

Starfire’s solo show arrives at a curious moment for the Teen Titans as a whole. DC Studios confirmed a live-action Teen Titans movie back in 2024, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira attached to the script. Progress since then has been slow. The scribe is said to have turned in a first draft before shifting her focus to the studio’s Wonder Woman reboot. So far, no director has come aboard, and it is unclear how soon the project could arrive.

The Teen Titans come with decades of history and a massive fan base, which makes their absence from the DCU stick out. DC Comics first assembled the team in the 1960s under the lead of Robin, and the roster grew over the years to bring in heroes like Beast Boy, Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire. The 2003 cartoon turned that lineup into a cultural touchstone, and the live-action Titans series kept the group in front of audiences well into the 2020s. A proper DCU version feels overdue, yet Gunn and Safran seem content to wait for the right script rather than rush one into production.

This is where Starfire could make the biggest difference. She has already appeared in Creature Commandos, so a DCU version of the character is on the table and could return. Among the classic Titans, she is a strong candidate to feature when that team finally comes together, thanks to her popularity and her cosmic ties to the larger DC galaxy. If the studio chooses to roll out the Titans one at a time instead of all at once, Starfire offers an easy way in.