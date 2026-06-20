Marvel & DC Confirm Historic TV Show Slate For Summer 2026

Marvel and DC have officially made history with their animated slate for summer 2026. The two studios are about to clear a bar this season that no previous summer reached, and it has little to do with sheer volume. Plenty of Marvel and DC cartoons have arrived between June and August before, but none of those years looked like the one now underway.

For the first time, three animated streaming series from Marvel Studios and DC Studios will run across a single summer. Earlier seasons served up Marvel and DC animated shows, too; however, those shows weren’t produced by Marvel Studios or DC Studios and were even sometimes made for preschoolers rather than the older fans these new titles court. This trio arrives with both flagship studios fully behind. These shows have a solid audience and have slowly become almost as important as DC and Marvel Studios' live-action releases.

Marvel and DC Make History With Summer 2026 Animated TV Show Slate

The summer rollout has already started. My Adventures with Superman returned to Adult Swim on June 13 inside the late-night Toonami block, with each episode arriving on HBO Max the next day.

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The new run comes from one of the wildest Superman comic sagas, adapting the Reign of the Supermen storyline that followed the hero’s death and resurrection in print. Jack Quaid voices Clark Kent again, and the season’s first poster revealed Cyborg Superman, whose chest insignia points straight to Lex Luthor and a darker tone than the show’s bright opening seasons.

X-Men ’97 arrives next. Marvel Animation set the mutant revival’s second season for July 1 on Disney+, running nine episodes after a world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. Season 1 ended with the team flung across the timeline, and Season 2 will properly delve into these time-travel shenanigans.

Marvel Animation

While some mutants are trapped in ancient Egypt and others in the distant future or the present day, they must face their toughest challenge yet from the main villain, Apocalypse. Early reviews came back overwhelmingly positive, keeping the show among Marvel Studios' best-received projects in any format.

Batman: Caped Crusader will close out an animation-filled summer. Prime Video will release all 10 episodes of the noir series’ second season at once on July 31, pulling the Dark Knight deeper into a 1940s Gotham still ruled by shadow and corruption.

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Hamish Linklater returns as Bruce Wayne, and the new run widens the rogues gallery with fresh takes on the Riddler, Carrie Kelly, and Roxy Rocket. Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves stay on as executive producers, the same creative team that earned the first season a Certified Fresh rating.

One may still be wondering how this slate makes history this summer. To explain further, the studio labels are the reason these three shows arriving in one summer is a milestone. X-Men ’97 is under Marvel Studios Animation, the same banner that handles the studio’s other in-house cartoons. On the DC side, both My Adventures with Superman and Batman: Caped Crusader now have a DC Studios credit. This change started with this batch of seasons after earlier runs were released under DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation alone. James Gunn and Peter Safran, who lead DC Studios, appear among the Superman show’s executive producers.

This distinction explains why earlier summers do not break the record. Marvel and DC have released animated shows in June, July, and August before; however, many came from outside arms like Marvel Television or stood as Warner Bros. side projects rather than studio efforts. Others, such as the Spidey and His Amazing Friends line, target preschoolers and serve a completely different audience.

Marvel and DC's Animated Slate Will Make Summer 2026 More Exciting

While the live-action universes sort themselves out, animation keeps delivering finished, comic-faithful stories with no waiting. Some of DC’s biggest screen heroes aren’t returning to the screen anytime soon, with The Batman Part II pushed to October 2027 and James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow arriving the same year. The animated Bat and the animated Superman face no such delay. Batman: Caped Crusader will give fans a complete, self-contained Gotham saga this summer, and My Adventures with Superman adapts a death-and-resurrection epic that no single movie could fit into two hours.

The mutants will play a similar role on the Marvel side. Live-action X-Men remain years away inside the wider Marvel slate, with the team only now transitioning into the bigger MCU picture ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. X-Men ’97 does not need to wait for any of that. The show has already sent its massive roster through time with Apocalypse hunting them, the kind of sprawling event live-action would need a trilogy and a nine-figure budget to attempt. X-Men '97 is prepared to tell an ambitious story and give X-Men fans the kind of mutant content they've been waiting for years.

Another plus is that these shows don't require tedious MCU-style homework. Each one stands on its own and welcomes newcomers while still rewarding longtime readers with deep-cut references. For viewers who want superhero stories made for grown fans rather than toddlers, and who would rather watch something Batman, Superman, or X-Men-related now than wait until 2027 or beyond, this historic DC and Marvel Studios animated slate is for you.