Comic-Con: Exact Time of Marvel & DC Studios' Major Panels In 2026

Marvel Studios and DC Studios are bringing major panels to San Diego Comic-Con this year, and the exact times for each big presentation are locked in. The annual convention returns to the San Diego Convention Center this week, running from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26. Both comic book giants have a packed four days planned across Hall H and the smaller convention rooms.

The full schedule for this year’s event confirmed when and where each panel happens. Marvel Studios holds its traditional Saturday evening spot in Hall H, while DC Studios’ Lanterns headlines the same room on Friday afternoon, with animation panels for both companies filling out the weekend. For fans planning their days in San Diego or following the news from home, the timing of each session is worth writing down.

Notably, DC Studios is not running a movie slate panel this year. Upcoming films like Man of Tomorrow and Clayface are absent, leaving Lanterns to carry the company’s banner in San Diego. Here is a schedule for all of the major DC and Marvel panels coming at SDCC 2026, with the DC Studios and Marvel Studios panels highlighted in bold:

Note: All times are listed in Pacific Standard (PST)

THURSDAY, JULY 21

11:15 a.m. - Marvel’s Wolverine — Deep Cuts

12:00 p.m. - MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle

3:30 p.m. - “Batman: Caped Crusader” Season Two Advanced Screening and Q&A with Cast and Crew

FRIDAY, JULY 22

1:30 p.m. - Lanterns

2:00 p.m. - My Adventures with Superman Season 3

2:15 p.m. - Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men ’97

SATURDAY, JULY 23

10:00 a.m. - “Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall” Special Presentation & Q&A

5:30 p.m. - Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation

Here is a full rundown of the Marvel and DC major panels, breaking down what to expect from each of them:

Every Marvel Studios & DC Studios Panel Time at SDCC 2026

Lanterns

HBO Max

DC Studios’ Lanterns panel takes place on Friday, July 24, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. PT in Hall H. Stars Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan), Aaron Pierre (John Stewart), Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), and Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe) will appear alongside co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. Attendees can expect never-before-seen clips and a behind-the-scenes conversation ahead of the show’s debut.

Lanterns follows rookie recruit John Stewart and Green Lantern veteran Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops pulled into a murder investigation in the American heartland. The series premieres on HBO Max on August 16. HBO Max is also hosting a Lanterns Training Headquarters experience in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter from Thursday through Saturday, where fans can complete interactive challenges and walk away with their own Green Lantern ring.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3

DC Animation

The My Adventures with Superman Season 3 panel takes place on Friday, July 24, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. PT in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher will be there with writer Karen Graci and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira to talk through the current season of Adult Swim’s animated hit.

Season 3 kicked off on June 13 on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, with new episodes streaming on HBO Max a day later. The season offers a loose spin on the Reign of the Supermen comic storyline, pitting Clark against rival Supermen like Cyborg Superman while Darren Criss' Superboy joins the cast.

Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men ’97

Marvel Animation

The Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men '97 panel is set for Friday, July 24, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. PT in Room 6A. Marvel promises a closer look at Season 2 with the show’s creative team and special guests, along with a giveaway comic for attendees who stay through the end of the presentation.

The panel arrives mid-season for the animated series. X-Men ’97 Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on July 1 and releases new episodes weekly through August 12, with the team scattered across time and Apocalypse rising as the season’s villain. Fans in San Diego will have a tough call to make on Friday, since this session overlaps with both Lanterns and My Adventures with Superman.

Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation happens on Saturday, July 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT. Marvel's official description of the event keeps things vague, teasing special guests from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "an exclusive look at what’s next." No titles or names are explicitly mentioned, but fans naturally know what to expect from this panel. Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the studio's tentpole releases of 2026, should feature heavily.

This marks the studio’s first Hall H panel since 2024, when it revealed Robert Downey Jr. as its new Doctor Doom. Marvel skipped Hall H at the 2025 convention entirely while Avengers: Doomsday filmed in London, choosing to save its firepower for this year. With Avengers: Doomsday opening in theaters on December 18 and Avengers: Secret Wars due on December 17, 2027, the Saturday night slot is the weekend’s safest bet for major reveals.

The studio released the highly anticipated Doomsday trailer days ahead of the Comic-Con panel. This is an interesting decision, given that most fans expected the trailer to be released at Comic-Con. This could mean Marvel has even more juicy details to share with fans beyond the trailer.

More Marvel & DC Panels Worth Catching at SDCC

Marvel/DC

Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games presents Marvel’s Wolverine—Deep Cuts on Thursday, July 23, from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT in Hall H. The game's creative team, including the actors portraying Wolverine and Jean Grey, will be present at the panel. This is intended to be a deep dive into the PlayStation 5 game’s story, its characters, and unreleased footage.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

The MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls panel follows on Thursday, July 23, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. PT in Hall H. Fighting game commentator Sajam moderates a conversation with Arc System Works producer Takeshi Yamanaka, localization director Amber Seitz, and Marvel Games’ Michael Francisco. This panel will give fans insight into how the game was made, with surprise announcements teased for the session.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

The Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 panel takes place on Thursday, July 23, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. PT in Room 6BCF. The session opens with the world premiere screening of the first Season 2 episode, followed by a Q&A with members of the voice cast and creative team.

The animated noir series returns to Prime Video on July 31 with a wide array of villains. The show is a unique take on Batman and his villains, and Season 2 is set to take even more intriguing creative swings than the earlier season did.

Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall

The Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall presentation rounds out the weekend on Saturday, July 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. PT in Room 6A. Supervising producer Rick Morales and producer Jim Krieg join Michael Mando, the voice of Bane, for an inside look at the multi-part animated event from Warner Bros. Animation.

The project adapts one of the most famous sagas in Batman comics, in which Bane frees the Dark Knight’s entire rogues gallery from Arkham Asylum and pushes the Caped Crusader to his breaking point.