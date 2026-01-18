The Batman 2 Officially Breaks a 35-Year DC Release Rule

The Batman Part 2's upcoming October 2027 release window officially breaks a 35-year rule for all live-action DC sequel releases of Batman movies. Matt Reeves' The Batman saga made its debut on the big screen on March 4, 2022, introducing Robert Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight alongside other notable characters like Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon and Colin Farrell's Penguin. The DC film's successful run at the box office led to a sequel being greenlit; however, a longer wait is in store due to challenges encountered during its script development (but the script turned out to be brilliant, according to one DC star). As a result, the release gap between the sequel and the first movie set a historic record.

The Batman - Part 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027, marking 5 years and 7 months after its predecessor's premiere. This historic gap means that it will break the 35-year rule of all DC live-action Batman movies having no more than four years between sequels, marking the longest wait ever between consecutive live-action theatrical Batman films in DC's history.

The Batman - Part 2 started development in April 2022, but it faced several issues, which led to its delay to October 2027. Despite that, the anticipation is still high for the return of Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader on the big screen.

Other major live-action Batman movies have notable release gaps, spanning between two and four years. Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns had a three-year gap, while Batman Forever and Batman & Robin were released two years apart.

Batman (1989) - Batman Returns (1992) - 3 years

(1989) - (1992) - Batman Returns (1992) - Batman Forever (1995) - 3 years

(1992) - (1995) - Batman Forever (1995) - Batman & Robin (1997) - 2 years

Meanwhile, the gap between Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight was three years, while it took four years before the trilogy capper, The Dark Knight Rises, was released in theaters.

Batman Begins (2005) - The Dark Knight (2008) - 3 years

The Dark Knight (2008) - The Dark Knight Rises (2012) - 4 years

An honorable mention is the one-year gap between the first DCEU appearance of Ben Affleck's Batman in Batman v Superman and Joss Whedon's Justice League.

It's worth noting that longer gaps existed between separate reboots, such as the 8-year gap between Batman & Robin (1997) and Batman Begins (2005), but never within the same ongoing Batman continuity. The five-year gap not only breaks the 35-year DC rule for Batman movies, but many deem it as unprecedented due to the longer turnaround.

Every Other Release Gap of Confirmed Upcoming DC Sequels

Superman (2025) - Man of Tomorrow (2027)

Superman : July 11, 2025

: July 11, 2025 Man of Tomorrow: July 9, 2027

Man of Tomorrow is the next chapter of the Superman Saga, following the release of the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl this year.

There is a two-year gap between Man of Tomorrow (2027) and Superman (2025), which is a relatively short turnaround (by today's standards) following the success of the first movie. This is an exciting prospect for DC Studios because releasing the sequel as soon as possible would greatly benefit the franchise, as James Gunn is seemingly capitalizing on the titular hero's momentum and fan enthusiasm.

The Penguin Season 1 (2024) - Season 2 (TBD)

The Penguin Season 1 made headlines when it premiered on HBO Max on September 19, 2024, ultimately earning rave reviews from fans, which further cemented its iconic status when it received notable awards from the Emmys and Golden Globes. While it was a limited series, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that there are talks about developing a second season for The Batman spin-off show.

Given that they are still in early talks, the release date of a possible Season 2 has yet to be determined. There is a chance that it could be released after The Batman - Part 2, considering that Reeves is still busy with the Robert Pattinson-led movie. This could mean that The Penguin Season 2 could potentially be released in 2028 or beyond.

Creature Commandos Season 1 (2024) - Season 2 (TBD)

Creature Commandos launched James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe on HBO Max on December 5, 2024. Following its success, Creature Commandos was renewed for a second season; however, its exact release date has yet to be announced.

Season 1 mainstay and Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo shared in September 2025 that the writing team is still "breaking stories and writing scripts," meaning that they are still in early stages of development. It's also worth noting that the scripts were being written as early as February 2025. It seems likely that Season 2 will be released sometime in 2027 or 2028.