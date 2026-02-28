Marvel Studios Reveals First Look 1 Dead MCU Netflix Character's Return

Phase 6 of the MCU will take a unique route in bringing back a dead MCU Netflix character in the near future. While the MCU has killed off more than its fair share of characters over the years, one classic trope still remains true: "Nobody stays dead in a comic book (movie)." While plenty of these deceased heroes have not made their way back into the fold, Marvel has honored some of them in special ways.

Marvel Studios released the first full trailer for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again in January 2026. The trailer included a shot of Elden Henson's classic Daredevil character, Foggy Nelson, who was confirmed for a return in Season 2 shortly after Season 1 premiered in March 2025.

Marvel Television

The shot shows Foggy sitting at a desk with papers in his hand, likely going over some kind of court case for his day job as a lawyer, in front of an undisclosed figure.

Marvel Television

Henson played a minor role in Born Again Season 1, returning to action after serving as one of the biggest stars in Netflix's original Daredevil show. Tragically, Foggy Nelson was killed off in his first scene from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, as Wilson Bethel's Bullseye took him out as part of an ambush at Josie's Bar.

Marvel Television

Henson first came into play in Netflix's Daredevil by playing Matt Murdock's best friend and partner at their law firm, Nelson & Murdock, hilariously dubbing themselves "Avocados at law." Eventually learning about Matt Murdock's secret identity as Daredevil, their friendship went through dramatic ups and downs, although they stayed close as Matt worked hard to protect both Foggy and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page.

Netflix

As of writing, Henson's specific role as Foggy Nelson in Season 2 is a mystery. However, he is likely to be used mostly through flashback sequences, exploring his history with Matt Murdock, particularly from a legal perspective.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be Marvel Television's next streaming release on Disney+ as part of the MCU's Phase 6. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Ayelet Zurer, and Matthew Lillard, the new season will pick up with New York City under martial law, as Wilson Fisk sends his task force out to hunt down vigilantes like Daredevil. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.

Foggy Nelson's Impact on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is sure to have plenty of moments featuring Matt Murdock thinking about his best friend, who was taken in a heartbeat after one of his worst enemies attacked them. That loss gave Matt an even greater need for vengeance through most of Season 1, and it is sure to drive him forward from there.

While Foggy's resurrection is highly unlikely, Season 2 could keep him around with multiple flashback scenes like the one teased in the trailer. How often this will happen is still unknown, but it could be a way to set up Foggy as a consistent presence in Matt's head while he and Karen are on the run from the law.

With Marvel set to bring the "Shadowlands" storyline from the comics to life (complete with a new black suit for Matt Murdock) Foggy's presence could help provide a bright spot in what should be one of the hero's darkest MCU stories yet.

Although details on Foggy's role are sure to be kept secret until the season debuts, fans expect him to remain one of the most important influences in Matt's life during his scariest challenges yet.