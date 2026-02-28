Every 'Supergirl' Trailer Scene In Expected Chronological Order

Putting every moment from the Supergirl trailer into its proper timeline offers a clearer look at how the film's story is likely to unfold from start to finish. DC Studios' Supergirl is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026, starring Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie, and it marks the first DCU project under James Gunn's leadership that he did not write or direct. That makes the film an important early test for the rebooted universe. Meanwhile, fans of Tom King's comic book Woman of Tomorrow have already begun organizing the trailer's scenes into what they believe is the movie's true chronological order.

Supergirl's marketing campaign is already in full swing, with the first trailer debuting before the end of 2025 and another major look at the film arriving during the Puppy Bowl, just one day before Super Bowl LX.

The hype has continued to build, especially after a surprise new look at Jason Momoa's Lobo, which has helped fans move past his time as Aquaman and into this new villainous role in the DCU.

As the road to theaters this summer continues, comic book fans remain some of the most dedicated when it comes to piecing together story details from promotional footage. That has proven true once again with Supergirl, as a full sequence of events from the movie has now seemingly been identified from beginning to end.

Supergirl Trailer Scenes In Chronological Order

Supergirl Travels to the Red Sun Planet

DC Studios

The earliest scenes in the Supergirl trailer appear to take place at the very beginning of the film, with Kara traveling to a red-sun planet.

Drawing from the prelude of King's Woman of Tomorrow, it is widely speculated that the initial location is Corron, the last planet with a yellow sun before she enters the region of space dominated by red suns.

DC Studios

This idea also connects back to Superman, where Kal-El (David Corenswet) told his robot, Gary, that Kara visits red-sun planets to get drunk, since the lack of yellow sunlight weakens Kryptonians and makes it possible.

Supergirl Meets Ruthye

DC Studios

The next sequence seemingly shows Supergirl meeting Ruthye in a bar, which directly mirrors the events of issue #1 in Woman of Tomorrow.

In the trailer, Kara is seen drinking while speaking with Ruthye, who is played by newcomer Eve Ridley in the upcoming film, setting up the partnership that ultimately drives the rest of the story forward.

Supergirl and Ruthye Fight the Brigands

DC Studios

Shortly after meeting, Supergirl and Ruthye appear to be ambushed by the Brigands, a group of space pirates led by Krem of the Yellow Hills, who is played by Matthias Schoenaerts in the film.

In the trailer footage, Kara is shown surrounded by what appear to be laser-based weapons, setting the stage for this space-action adventure.

Supergirl and Ruthye Escape the Brigands

DC Studios

The following scenes show Supergirl fighting off the space pirates and narrowly escaping with Ruthye.

DC Studios

These moments seem to mark the true beginning of their journey together, as Kara intervenes in Ruthye's quest for revenge and becomes directly entangled in Krem's pursuit.

The Surprise Lobo Ambush

DC Studios

Not too long after this appears to be the introduction of Jason Momoa's Lobo (one of the strongest characters in the movie), as Supergirl and Ruthye are then ambushed by the infamous bounty hunter.

Lobo's comic-accurate look, especially in a close-up shot from the new solo trailer, generated a massive reaction online among fans.

Krem Arrives on the Scene

DC Studios

This part is a little tricky, but Krem seemingly arrives on the scene shortly after to witness the destruction before continuing his chase of Supergirl and Ruthye, which is also where audiences get a clearer look at the villain's design, portrayed as more alien and less human than his comparatively grounded appearance in the comic.

Ruthye Recruits Supergirl

DC Studios

The next moment appears to be when Ruthye attempts to recruit Supergirl, recently impressed by her Kryptonian abilities and needing her help.

Drawing directly from Woman of Tomorrow #1, fans are expecting Ruthye to ask Kara to help her track down and kill Krem.

Krypto is Injured by Krem

DC Studios

Another key sequence appears to involve Krypto being injured by Krem and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

This development is likely to hit fans especially hard, considering Krypto was already placed in serious danger after being captured by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in 2025's Superman.

The placement of this scene also makes sense chronologically, as a shot of Krypto in a wide open field in the Lobo footage differs from the cityscape where Supergirl first meets Ruthye, suggesting it occurs later in the story.

DC Studios

Supergirl and Krypto are shown wounded under a red sun, with Krypto ultimately expected to be left at the vet while Kara and Ruthye go after Krem.

Supergirl and Ruthye Go After Krem

DC Studios

Stitching together the footage, the images show Supergirl and Ruthye boarding a ship to leave the red-sun planet and their journey to Krem.

DC Studios

The trailer footage highlights the ship itself as well as the duo aboard, with Ruthye wielding her sword.

Kara's Emotional Moment

DC Studios

A striking shot from the trailer shows Alcock's Kara screaming in space, which appears to adapt a key moment from Woman of Tomorrow #4.

After witnessing the destruction of Ecvick (one of the universe's most peaceful planets) and the massacre of its monks, Kara flies toward a star to release her grief without harming anyone.

Supergirl Remembers Krypton's Destruction

DC Studios

Several trailer shots suggest that Supergirl will recall the destruction of Krypton, with flashbacks that may recur throughout the film.

While the exact placement of these scenes is unclear, the comic's issue #6 shows the full scope of Krypton's demise: the planet's surface splitting, Argo City being isolated under a protective bubble, and the deadly radiation killing thousands, including Kara's mother, Alura (played by Emily Beecham).

DC Studios

These sequences will have audiences understand the personal trauma that shapes Kara, showing her as the last hope of her people.

Supergirl Finds Krypto

DC Studios

During the Kryptonian flashbacks, what looks to be a funeral procession is taking place. It is unclear exactly whether this happens directly after the cataclysm impacting Krypton or if this is one of the many deaths caused by radiation on Argo City, but it is likely to be the latter.

DC Studios

During the procession, a small white dog is seen rummaging through the Argo City rubble, before moving towards the line of people.

This dog is, of course, none other than Krypto, who gets picked up Kara. It therefore seems that fans will get some insight into the origin of Krypto and Kara's relationship, building out her backstory before she arrived on Earth.

Supergirl Suits Up

DC Studios

Later in the trailer, Supergirl is shown fighting the Brigands while wearing her full Supergirl costume, marking one of the first times audiences see her fully suited in the film.

It's worth noting that she is not expected to wear this outfit until later in the film, keeping most of her earlier action a bit more gritty.

DC Studios

The costume itself closely mirrors the Superman suit of the DCU, complete with a Kingdom Come-inspired symbol, matching texture, and collar, showing the visual connection between these two Kryptonian cousins.

Supergirl Defeats the Brigands

DC Studios

What appears to be the footage closest to the end of the film shows Supergirl defeating the Brigands and destroying their ship, bringing the chase after Krem to a dramatic conclusion.

In Woman of Tomorrow #7, this moment is echoed as Supergirl battles Krem's allies. The trailer footage, showing the ship crashing and exploding, will likely mirror this climactic showdown, leading to the final moments of the film.