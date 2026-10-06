Widow's Bay Season 2 Release Window Gets Revealed By Apple TV+ Star Matthew Rhys (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ hit Widow's Bay left viewers spellbound with its phenomenal first season, and fans have been on tenterhooks for the follow-up ever since. The acclaimed comedy-horror series was renewed for Season 2 in June, just days before the freshman finale. However, unfortunately for Widow's Bay devotees, the wait for the next chapter of Mayor Tom Loftis' story will be a long one. Season 1 ended with an unexpected twist, revealing Tom's son Evan as the true last living descendant of Richard Warren.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct while promoting his new Paramount+ animated series Golden Axe, Matthew Rhys, the show's lead and executive producer, addressed the plans for Season 2's production and release. Rhys confirmed that Widow's Bay Season 2 will "start shooting at the end of April 2027" and that 2028 is now the current targeted release window for the new episodes' premiere:

The Direct: Do you know when Season 2 starts filming, and is that something fans might be able to hope to see by the end of the year, or probably a little bit longer? Rhys: "Ah, sadly, it'll be... it'll be 2028, because we don't start shooting 'til April of next year. So, the writers have only just gone back into the room. I don't think they know what happens yet, which must be terrifying. But yeah, we've been told we start shooting at the end of April [2027], so they better get a move on."

Rhys also weighed in on the long gaps between seasons that frustrate streaming audiences. He showed understanding for the studios' side of the equation while sympathizing with viewers, conceding that "there's a slight problem with streaming."

"Take your time properly. There's a slight problem with streaming. I understand the amount of money they spend. They do want to wait to see if it works before they're committing to a next season, a second season. But inevitably, it always tends to mean a very long wait between one and two."

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The actor's comments line up with earlier updates from the Widow's Bay team. Rhys previously shared on Today (via TV Insider) that filming would begin in April 2027, while co-star Kate O'Flynn suggested a more optimistic March 2027 date.

The show's creator, Katie Dippold, also confirmed in August that the Season 2 writers' room had assembled and was three weeks in, adding that Season 1's groundwork gave the writers far more freedom to build the story this time around.

When Exactly Will Widow's Bay Season 2 Arrive?

Apple TV+

With Rhys revealing that shooting for Widow's Bay Season 2 will commence at the end of April, his 2028 release timeline will likely be right on the money. But which part of 2028 should fans actually expect? Season 1 of the horror-comedy began filming between May and August 2025 across the Worcester, Essex, and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts, U.S.A.

The season, however, didn't premiere on Apple TV+ until April 29, 2026, roughly eight months after filming wrapped. In the modern streaming era, a wait of that length between wrap and premiere has become standard, with five months generally the minimum. Season 2 is likely to be filmed on a schedule similar to Season 1. If production wraps around, say, August 2027, and post-production takes roughly as long as it did the first time, the premiere would realistically land in March or April 2028.

There's also the possibility that, with Season 2 shaping up to be a more ambitious story, filming and post-production could take slightly longer than they did for Season 1. Even if that proves to be the case, a Spring 2028 release remains realistic. That would result in a two-year gap between seasons, which is disappointing for any fan eager for the follow-up. The hugely successful first season won a record-breaking 14 Emmys earlier this month, the most ever for a comedy series in a single year, across acting, production, and more categories.

Long waits between seasons have become a trend in the streaming era, but Apple TV+ is especially notorious for them, so this development isn't the biggest surprise. One of the streamer's biggest hits, Severance, premiered in 2022, but its follow-up didn't arrive until 2025. That same year, Severance standout Tramell Tillman was cast in the MCU for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Another of the streamer's hits, Dark Matter, also took two years between seasons, only returning this year after its 2024 start. A 2028 release timeline for Widow's Bay Season 2 is disappointing but pretty much on brand for an Apple TV+ title.