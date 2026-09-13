Wolverine PS5: All 16 Marvel Superheroes & Villains Who Appear In the Game

The next game in Insomniac's Marvel line-up is Marvel's Wolverine. Releasing on September 15, it comes with a horde of characters fighting for both good and bad. After the success of Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2, video game studio Insomniac Games switched gears to the mutant corner of the Marvel universe, unveiling in Fall 2021 that its next mainline title would focus on Logan/James Howlett, aka Wolverine. Exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (PS5), Marvel's Wolverine is set in a universe where mutants remain in hiding, and the X-Men have not been formed yet.

Logan must take down a group of industrialists led by Bolivar Trask as they attempt to wipe out all mutants using Sentinel technology. To do so, he will need to ally with both new and familiar faces, all while coming face-to-face with additional threats. The result is a video game filled to the brim with hero and villain characters that players will be thrilled to either see again or learn more about.

Every Confirmed Superhero & Villain Appearing in Marvel's Wolverine on the PS5

Wolverine

Insomniac Games

Wolverine stars in Insomniac Games' upcoming release, leading the fight against Bolivar Trask and his anti-mutant movement. The studio has consistently reinforced that the game is Wolverine's story, steering the focus away from the project becoming a cameo-fest. Formerly a part of Team X within the game's universe, Logan is looking to get the gang back together to defeat Trask.

Debuting in Marvel Comics' The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974, Logan has since enjoyed an illustrious career across the wider Marvel universe. Most prominently brought to life on-screen by Hugh Jackman for more than 25 years, the iconic X-Men character has also enjoyed rebooted acclaim in the animated series X-Men '97 on Disney+. Logan remains a major presence in Marvel Comics as well, where he is set to headline a new series, Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age, beginning in December. Diving into the man Logan was before becoming a mutant, who's to say the video game won't align with this run and also show glimpses of Logan in a pre-Wolverine state?

Jean Grey

Insomniac Games

One ally Logan will encounter in Marvel's Wolverine is fellow mutant Jean Grey, who wields the Phoenix Force. Logan has harbored romantic feelings for Jean for decades, but their relationship has rarely worked out, largely because Cyclops is also in the picture. Since the game has yet to show or even indicate that Scott Summers exists in this universe, however, sparks could fly between Logan and Jean.

The Jean Grey resurgence is among us. On top of Marvel's Wolverine, the Omega-level mutant was brought into the MCU this year in Spider-Man: Brand New Day under Sadie Sink's portrayal. Jean is also a major player in Disney+'s X-Men '97, voiced by Jennifer Hale. And that's not all; Jean is receiving a new starring line of comic books in the self-titled Jean Grey beginning in November. One of Jean's most notable comparisons comes in the form of Famke Janssen's portrayal from the 2000s-era Fox X-Men movies, though the version seen on the PS5 will likely feel much closer to the character's comic-book roots.

Sabretooth

Insomniac Games

Another familiar face players may recognize in Wolverine is that of Sabretooth, aka Victor Creed. Not a full-out antagonist in the game, Sabretooth will fall along the lines of a reluctant ally to Wolverine, having been formerly in Team X. Given the pair's long and complicated history, however, players shouldn't expect their alliance to come without tension.

Sabretooth was last seen in live-action in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, where he briefly squared off against Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Outside of the big screen, Victor remains one of Logan's most vicious enemies in Marvel Comics, though the pair have occasionally found themselves on the same side. Their rivalry reached a particularly brutal peak in the recent Sabretooth War storyline, in which Creed and Wolverine engaged in one of their bloodiest conflicts yet. Considering Wolverine's M for Mature rating, some of this gore will almost surely translate to consoles.

Mystique

Insomniac Games

Also a former member of Team X, Mystique will fight alongside Logan in Marvel's Wolverine, seemingly showing off more of her good side than bad. That's not to say she could switch sides at any time, which would align with the character's typically seen behavior in past iterations.

Having just recently popped up in the post-season stringer of X-Men '97, Mystique seems to be entering the mainstream again when it comes to the X-Men franchise. While Rebecca Romijn's and Jennifer Lawrence's portrayals in the original X-Men movies remain Mystique's most recognizable versions, Insomniac could take the character in a direction closer to her comic-book counterpart, particularly given her long-standing ties to the mutant community. While Raven Darkholme is depicted on the side of the X-Men on occasion in the comics, she is usually an outright villain, so this is likely on the way for the game's version of the character too.

Nathaniel Essex

Insomniac Games

Typically depicted as the eventual villain, Mr. Sinister, aka Nathaniel Essex, will take on a more good-natured role in Marvel's Wolverine, at least initially. As the founder of Team X, Nathaniel guides Logan and his allies through their early missions.

In the comics, Mr. Sinister is one of the X-Men's most notable foes, with his obsession with mutant genetics often putting him at odds with Wolverine and the rest of the team. His apparent role as one of Logan's early allies in Marvel's Wolverine is all the more intriguing; whether Insomniac is offering a different interpretation of Nathaniel Essex or laying the groundwork for his eventual transformation into Mr. Sinister remains to be seen (though the latter would be similar to how Otto Octavius began as Peter Parker's mentor before becoming a villain in Marvel's Spider-Man).

Bolivar Trask

Insomniac Games

Bolivar Trask leads the anti-mutant front in Wolverine, with endless financial resources at his disposal in the pursuit of eradication. He commands many to both hunt down mutants and protect himself in the process, including the looming Sentinels.

As one of the X-Men's most infamous anti-mutant figures in Marvel Comics, Trask's presence suggests that Logan will be facing more than just individual enemies as he becomes caught in a broader conflict. Putting Trask in this game ties it directly to one of the X-Men's most enduring conflicts: humanity's fear of mutants and the lengths some will go to eliminate them. His son, Lawrence Trask, is revealed to be a mutant during Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's original X-Men run, an ironic twist for the bigoted villain. Perhaps the game could take a similar approach in order for Trask to more deeply examine his feelings towards mutants.

Lady Deathstrike

Insomniac Games

Facing off against Wolverine in his self-titled video game is Yuriko Oyama, aka Lady Deathstrike. Typically also able to self-heal just like Logan, Lady Deathstrike is the leader of the Hand, a larger group that will also oppose Wolverine.

In Marvel Comics, Lady Deathstrike has a personal history with Wolverine, with her hatred of Logan stemming from her connection to his adamantium skeleton and her desire to restore her family's honor. After transforming herself into a cyborg with adamantium claws and enhanced abilities, she became one of Wolverine's most persistent adversaries. Her appearance in Marvel's Wolverine gives Insomniac plenty of history to draw from, even if this version of Yuriko takes liberties with her comic book counterpart.

Omega Red

Insomniac Games

Arkady Rossovich/Omega Red is one of Wolverine's former teammates from Team X, appearing in the Fall 2026 video game. Having been expelled from the group, Omega Red seeks revenge against Logan, setting the two on a collision course.

Omega Red was conceptualized as a Russian mutant and former Soviet soldier who was transformed into a living weapon through experimentation, eventually becoming one of Wolverine's most dangerous enemies. His abilities include superhuman strength and retractable carbonadium tentacles that can drain the life force of others. Arkady's long-standing connection to Logan makes him a fitting addition to Marvel's Wolverine's growing roster of X-Men villains.

Ogun

Insomniac Games

Once Logan's mentor, Ogun becomes a foe in Marvel's Wolverine. Ogun taught Logan all he knows about martial arts, but now, he will use his dark abilities to take his former pupil down.

In the comics, the character traditionally uses his psychic abilities to possess others, including Kitty Pryde at one point, adding a supernatural element to his complicated relationship with Wolverine. Marvel's Wolverine appears to be drawing heavily from that history, making Ogun's role as a former mentor turned enemy particularly fitting for a game at least partially centered on Logan's past.

Callisto

Insomniac Games

In Marvel's Wolverine, mutants are shunned from society. Leading one of these outcasted fractions, the Morlocks, is Callisto. Hidden within New York City's sewer system, Callisto and the Morlocks are being hunted down by Bolivar Trask, though her superhuman senses should aid in any potential detection from above.

Historically, Callisto has clashed with the X-Men on numerous occasions but has also fought alongside them when the Morlocks' interests aligned with the team's, which might be the path the PS5 game is following.

Leech

Insomniac Games

Part of the Morlocks, Leech is a young mutant with the ability to sap away the superhuman abilities of anyone around him. In gameplay shown thus far from Marvel's Wolverine, Leech was freed from anti-mutant captivity by Wolverine and Jean Grey.

Leech has developed close friendships with several X-Men over the years, including Wolverine, giving Marvel's Wolverine an opportunity to explore a softer side of Logan within the mutant community.

Toad

Insomniac Games

Also seen among the Morlocks is Toad, a mutant with powerful leaping abilities and other traits resembling an amphibious creature. He was part of a group freed from Trask's Reavers in gameplay footage.

In Marvel Comics, Toad is one of the Brotherhood of Mutants' earliest members, serving as a loyal follower of Magneto. While Ray Park's portrayal in 2000's X-Men remains the character's most prominent live-action appearance, Marvel's Wolverine could offer a more faithful take on Toad's comic book roots.

Sunfire

Insomniac Games

Team X also includes the likes of Sunfire, a mutant who can absorb solar radiation and convert it into plasma. He was seen in a prequel comic for Marvel's Wolverine.

Shiro has been a member of both the X-Men and the Avengers in Marvel Comics, putting him among mutants with ties to two of Marvel's most significant superhero teams. His inclusion suggests the wider X-Men universe could open up down the line within Insomniac's continuity.

Sentinels

Insomniac Games

The Sentinels have long been a common threat to all mutants, and this will not change in Wolverine. Developed by Bolivar Trask, these robotic mechs have one goal in mind: eliminating mutants. More likely than not, the Sentinels will be among the game's toughest foes, requiring players to fight strategically and make full use of Logan's abilities.

Seen in footage from December's Avengers: Doomsday as a potential catalyst for the X-Men's downfall, the Sentinels are clearly among the most fearsome threats in Marvel's mutant world. Their continued presence across Marvel adaptations reinforces how formidable these machines are, especially in Marvel's Wolverine.

Reavers

Insomniac Games

Another group out to get mutants in Marvel's Wolverine is the Reavers, cybernetically enhanced mercenaries hired by Bolivar Trask to hunt and kidnap mutants. Armed with guns, energy blades, and shields, the Reavers are a force to be reckoned with and will likely be in Logan's way throughout most of the game.

Including the Reavers in Logan's newest PlayStation game gives Insomniac another opportunity to put a distinctly technological spin on the enemies standing between Logan and his goal of protecting mutantkind.

The Hand

Insomniac Games

One final enemy faction Wolverine will have to face in his self-titled video game is the Hand, a group of ninja assassins led by Lady Deathstrike. Encounters with the Hand are sure to be quick and intense. And even if Lady Deathstrike is defeated, there’s no telling whether the Hand itself will remain a threat.

The Hand was most recently seen working for the Department of Damage Control in the MCU, going up against Tom Holland's Peter Parker during Spider-Man: Brand New Day's third act. Having repeatedly crossed paths with Logan in the comics, their reappearance in Wolverine space speaks volumes to this history.