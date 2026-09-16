James Gunn’s DCU Will Reportedly Introduce 2 More Flash Villains After Gorilla Grodd

Some of Batman and Wonder Woman's most prominent supervillains have been introduced before them in the DCU, such as Clayface and Circe, both of whom appeared in Creature Commandos. Not to mention Gorilla Grodd, who also made a brief cameo in the animated series while his archenemy, The Flash, was reduced to a wordless background corpse. The simian supervillain will even get his own HBO Max series, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, before the speedster even has a movie in development.

Aside from Superman and Green Lantern, the rest of the Justice League have been no-shows outside of their villains. However, it's only going to get worse for Flash, as according to the X account @AtlantaDCFans, which revealed the first look at Gorilla Grodd on set, the mockumentary series will include two more supervillains from the Flash's Rogues Gallery: Murmur and Golden Glider.

Two villains who couldn't be any more different in their abilities, morality, and appearance. The fact that both of them will supposedly be showing up side-by-side in this satire of true crime could suggest either some tonal whiplash at play, or one of them being signifigtantly neurterd to maintain the comedic tone of the series, which wouldn't be a first.

Two More Rogues for Flash's Gallery

Murmur

DC Comics

Debuting in writer Geoff Johns and artist Ethan Van Sciver's The Flash: Iron Heights one-shot, Dr. Michael Amar was once a respected surgeon who became a serial killer after he started hearing voices that compelled him to cut the tongues out of his victims to "stop the noise." His killing finally ended in the twin cities of Central and Keystone, homes to members of the Flash family, including Barry Allen. Using his position as a forensic scientist, Allen managed to link Amar to 12 of over 50 suspected murders, helping convict and sentence him to death row.

The Flash: Iron Heights (2001) #1

However, Amar's unique blood counteracted the lethal injection, making it impossible to execute him legally. While imprisoned in Iron Heights, Amar would cut out his tongue and sew his mouth shut, finally becoming Murmur. After escaping prison, he would continue his killing, eventually being recruited as a member of Blacksmith's New Rogues, whose goal was to kill The Flash and take over Central and Keystone City.

Golden Glider

DC Comics

Better known for her appearances in the Harley Quinn and Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! animated series, Golden Glider was introduced in The Flash (1959) #250 by writer Cary Bates and artist Irv Novick as the younger sister of Captain Cold, becoming one of her brother's closest allies and a member of his Rogues Gallery. In contrast to Blacksmith, Leonard Snart's Rogues operate under a strict code of honor: no killing bystanders or superheroes, no drugs, and no ambition beyond bank robberies.

The Flash (2011) #13

Lisa Snart was initially conceived in the comics as an ice-themed character using special skates that allowed her to create and glide on ice. However, after the universe-wide reboot, Golden Glider was changed into a metahuman who could now astral-project from her body or assume an ethereal form, allowing her to fly and move at superhuman speed equal to The Flash. Even capable of summoning ribbon-like tendrils that could easily rip her enemies apart. Thankfully for everyone, she's not an unhinged murderer like Murmur.

The Distinct Absence of The Flash

In Creature Commandos, it can be handwaved why Batman and Wonder Woman aren't even mentioned, since their villains aren't central to the plot, with Clayface merely acting as extra muscle and Circe being a harbinger of doom. Even Matt Hagen's upcoming origin movie could find a plausible excuse for why Batman won't show up, since it's the first prequel movie of the DCU.

DC Studios

However, it's harder to ignore when one of The Flash's greatest and most persistent villains, Gorilla Grodd, has his own HBO Max series in the wings, and the speedster is nowhere to be seen. It's likely that, at this point, he won't even show up, given the lack of casting, and will be lucky to get even a name-drop.

Unless Murmur and Golden Glider are merely cameos or easter eggs, it would also imply that Flash's whole Rogue's Gallery is active in the DCU. Not to mention which Flash is even active in the DCU, considering there have been literally generations of them. It's already been implied that superheroes have existed in the DCU for decades, so it will be interesting to see if this upcoming HBO Max series addresses the Flash's absence while his supervillains flourish.