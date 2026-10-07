Vision’s New VisionQuest Costume Shares Striking Similarities With His Young Avengers Mentor Suit

It's long been rumored and teased that the Young Avengers would be joining the MCU. A post-credits scene in The Marvels, in which Kamala Khan recruits a befuddled Kate Bishop, has been the biggest tease of the team so far—until VisionQuest. Not only is Vision's newest costume heavily influenced by his appearance in the early Young Avengers comics, but some plot points may also be directly lifted from that early-2000s run.

VisionQuest revolves around the titular character years after he fled Westview, still grappling with unfamiliar memories given to him by a version of himself conjured into existence by the late Wanda Maximoff. In his isolation, Vision struggles with an existential crisis, holding on to memories he has no emotional attachment to, while harboring almost jealous aspirations toward them.

Of course, the arrival of Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy changes everything for the android, as Vision is forced out of his hiding place and goes on a spiraling quest to save his son. All of which will eventually be commemorated in a brand-new costume that reflects this Vision and embraces the virtue he believed he lacked.

Marvel Studios

This new costume has already been discussed in length, but what was missed is the direct inspiration from 2005's Young Avengers run, in which another amnesiac version of himself became a member. Rebuilt by Iron Lad (a younger, heroic, time-traveling Kang the Conqueror), this Vision developed an identity of its own, calling itself Jonas.

Marvel Comics

In the original Young Avengers, this new look and personality resulted from Jonas having his brain patterns based on those of the much younger Iron Lad, further complicating Vision's family tree. He even made himself look younger to match the rest of his teammates, something that Vision definitely won't be replicating in VisionQuest.

Marvel

Vision's new costume in the Disney+ series features much brighter colors, with a yellow cape draped over his shoulders, a popped collar, and even reaching his chest. On his chest is a distinct and giant red diamond, making the inspiration for this costume unmistakable. However, it's not only a strong reference to the Young Avengers but also a clear sign of where Vision's journey will lead him moving forward.

Vision Will Find New Purpose Mentoring Next Generation

It's funny to think that, technically speaking, this Vision would be far younger than any other member of the prospective Young Avengers in the MCU. Regardless, he'd be the closest thing they'd have to a proper adult on the team, acting not only as their guardian but potentially as their mentor.

While the rest of the teenage team won't be showing up, barring a potential post-credit scene, Tommy will be the focus, with some snippets from the trailer showing Vision breaking him out of some sort of prison. Something that also happened in Young Avengers (2005) #10.

Marvel Television

As they were building up their team with new members, they sought out Tommy, who, at the time, was unknowingly the twin of Billy "Wiccan" Kaplan. Instead of the whole team coming to bust him out, it'll just be Vision by himself, with the two knowing there's a connection between them.

Young Avengers (2005) #10

As for the motive behind his capture, aside from acting as a hostage to bait Vision out of hiding, it's possible that his captors were aware of his mutant nature and planned on further exploiting him to make Mutant Growth Hormone before Vision arrived. Similarly, Tommy was being trained into a weapon before the Young Avengers rescued him.

Young Avengers (2005) #10

Using his super speed in ways his uncle never could, such as accelerating the atomic and molecular structure of an object, causing it to explode with a touch, such as a prison wall or guards in power armor.

As for Vision himself and his role on Young Avengers, while he's, again, technically their junior, his imported experiences from the Westview Vision give him unique insight into what true heroism can be, not only from being an Avenger, but also from his actions throughout his short-lived life, including his attempted sacrifice to stop Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Now, it just depends on how important the Young Avengers will be in Avengers: Secret Wars, and whether Vision will be there with his son and his new friends to stop Doctor Doom.