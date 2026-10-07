New 'Avengers Doomsday' Merch Spoils 1 Thor Scene That I Wish Marvel Saved For Theaters

One of Avengers: Doomsday's epic scenes, which would have been better saved for the cinema, has been spoiled by a new merchandise listing. The upcoming MCU film is the most major event in the Multiverse Saga so far, with over two dozen Marvel stars colliding in a huge cinematic crossover, as the Avengers take on Robert Downey Jr.'s villain, Doctor Doom. Many of the film's pivotal moments and plot points have remained under wraps, though Marvel merchandise has been known to spoil them in advance.

Case in point, a new Hot Toys figure for Avengers: Doomsday has seemingly spoiled one of the film's big scenes. The figurine depicts Chris Hemsworth's Thor, wielding Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, levitating above a destroyed Sentinel head while shrouded in lightning.

Hot Toys

The statuette seems to indicate that Thor will be successful in defeating at least one of Doctor Doom's giant resurrected robots in the movie, which is something that's been kept out of Avengers: Doomsday's trailers.

The scene in question has been set up in teasers for the film, with Thor arriving on a ruined planet to fight Doctor Doom, which is where the villain manages to stop Thor's axe with two fingers. Doom is then shown using his magical powers to raise multiple decommissioned Sentinels, the AI robots designed to hunt and kill mutantkind in the X-Men universe, from the ground, which then advance on Thor.

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While the trailer left the moment hanging, this new Thor statuette seems to show what will happen in the immediate aftermath of this, with Thor going into battle and using his dual godly weapons to split a Sentinel right through the head.

Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

The description for the Hot Toys figurine expands on the moment, stating, "Thor unleashes his full godly power to turn the tide of battle."

Faced with an overwhelming multiverse catastrophe in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Thor unleashes his full godly power to turn the tide of battle.

Hot Toys

While the merchandise doesn't provide all the context for the scene, it seems that Thor will unleash his might upon the Sentinels and be successful in destroying some of them, in what is sure to be an epic moment in Avengers: Doomsday. After being easily beaten by Doctor Doom, this merchandise hints that Thor may regain the upper hand throughout the battle against the Sentinels.

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However, it remains unclear whether Hemsworth's hero makes it out of this fight alive, particularly given Doom's immense power.

Thor is not the only Avenger who will face the Sentinels in Avengers: Doomsday, as several other figurines have also revealed which heroes will battle the giant foes.

Hot Toys

A Hot Toys figure for James Marsden's Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday shows the X-Men mutant standing amid a destroyed mutant head, with glowing red edges that suggest it's been destroyed by Cyclops' fiery psionic blasts. Another piece of Avengers: Doomsday merchandise has hinted at how this fight might go for Cyclops.

Hot Toys

Another X-Men character joining the fight against the Sentinels is Channing Tatum's Gambit, a character who was introduced once before in Deadpool & Wolverine and will now return for Avengers: Doomsday. The Hot Toys figure shows Gambit using his card-wielding powers to slice through a Sentinel head, leaving a shredded molten mess of the robot.

Hot Toys

Ian McKellen's Magneto is another legacy X-Men character returning in Avengers: Doomsday, and will also be seen fighting Doom's Sentinels in the MCU film. The mutant's metal-bending powers will be an asset in the fight against the massive robots, and the character's Doomsday figurine shows that in action, with a Sentinel coming apart in pieces from Magneto's might.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Patrick Stewart, Paul Rudd, and more, the upcoming Avengers movie will tie directly into 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Merchandise Spoils Key Sentinel Fight Scenes

Marvel Studios

Merchandise for Avengers: Doomsday has begun previewing some of the film's key moments that haven't been shown in trailers thus far, including what is sure to be a major fight between the Avengers and the Sentinels.

The trailers and marketing set up for a big fight sequence on what seems to be the X-Men's ruined planet, with the Avengers from Earth-616 crossing paths with the X-Men before possibly uniting with them to fight the larger threat of Doctor Doom.

While Thor is the only character seen fighting Doctor Doom directly in Avengers: Doomsday's trailers, the presence of other X-Men characters fighting the Sentinels in merchandise suggests the original Avenger won't be alone after Doom reanimates the giant robots.

This sets up an exciting crossover in which the Avengers and X-Men fight side by side for the first time in the MCU, though the outcome of the battle remains to be seen.