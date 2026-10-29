Avengers: Doomsday Merch Teases Major Deaths During Sentinel Action Sequence

Unlike the early Avengers films, Doomsday won't be set exclusively in Earth-616. With the multiverse in danger, the titular team has a solid travel plan, including a reality where the X-Men are the lead dogs. Doomsday's marketing has teased a conflict between the X-Men and the Avengers from the start. However, the hatchet will have to be buried quickly because a fight with the Sentinels is on the horizon, one that could very well claim lives, if a piece of merchandise is to be believed.

Hot Toys

In collaboration with Marvel Studios, toy manufacturer Hot Toys continues to drop Doomsday-related merchandise. The latest piece puts the mutant-hunting Sentinel in the spotlight: a massive statue accompanied by a miniature Doctor Doom to put the robot's size in perspective. But the toy's scale isn't nearly as interesting as its description, which teases the Sentinel's deadly potential.

Hot Toys

Hot Toys says the Sentinels will bring "devastation" after Doom resurrects them on the battlefield. And that's only the tip of the iceberg, because the description also explains that collectors can use the item in "hero-crushing scenes." All signs point to the Sentinels wreaking havoc in Doomsday and taking out a few heroes before they inevitably return to the scrapyard.

Pinpointing who the Sentinels will take out is tricky. Most iterations make them fodder for the X-Men, who are all too happy to tear apart the machines that less-than-savory humans send after them. Sometimes Sentinels kick it into high gear, though, such as in X-Men: Days of Future Past, where they use Mystique's abilities to adapt to anything mutants throw at them.

Doomsday's Sentinels don't seem to be in the same league as those in Days of Future Past. However, being imbued with Doom's magic might make them a tough matchup for some of the movie's less powerful characters. Mystique, for example, has great hand-to-hand combat skills, but she's far from an Omega-level mutant. Nightcrawler is in a similar boat, as he can evade the Sentinels with his teleportation abilities but can't dish out much damage.

By the time the Sentinels are gone, the Avengers' outlook for victory may be less promising. And they'll still have Doctor Doom to deal with, who might not have to put in much effort to leave the forces of good devastated. In fact, it's possible that Doomsday's trailer already revealed the aftermath of the Sentinel attack, and it's not good news for Thor and Co.

The Sentinels Can Do Doctor Doom's Dirty Work in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has been hyping up the return of the X-Men since the beginning of Avengers: Doomsday's marketing campaign. It started with the chair reveal, which listed several notable mutant actors, including James Marsden, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart. The three reunited for an early 2026 teaser that hinted at their roles in the upcoming team-up movie. While Magneto and Professor X share a tender moment, embracing after decades of conflict, Cyclops is thrown in at the deep end, unleashing an optic blast against a group of Sentinels.

Scott Summers doesn't look too happy to be fighting the giant robots, screaming as he uses his powers. Maybe he's reacting to the death of some of his oldest friends and hoping to end the battle in one fell swoop. Even if he does get his wish, though, there's no light at the end of the tunnel.

Doomsday's trailer builds to a fight between Doctor Doom and Thor, with the villain stopping Stormbreaker in its tracks and sending the God of Thunder flying across what looks like the remnants of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. The school has seen better days, and the Sentinels are likely to be to blame for the devastation.

Even with all his power, Doom doesn't seem like someone who exerts himself without cause. If the Sentinels can take out a few heroes while he plots his next move, he's going to throw them in the ring and let them get to work. And the robots might be the first in a long line of attacks on Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Of course, in Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene, Doom recruits Hulk to his cause by kidnapping him in his lab. Bruce Banner's mind is sure to be an asset to him as he tries to conquer the multiverse. But the Jade Giant could keep the Avengers busy far longer than a few machines, especially if Doom gets into his mind as Wanda Maximoff did in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Doom is already ten steps ahead, and the MCU's heroes don't even know what game they're playing yet.