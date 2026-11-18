Andy Serkis addressed whether The Batman 3 will still be made amid uncertainty about Robert Pattinson's availability following his James Bond casting. While Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part 2 is currently deep in production in London, a series of major shifts has cast the franchise's long-term future in doubt. DC Studios has undergone a sudden leadership overhaul amid the looming departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs, who are being replaced by former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham. Amid the change, the new Skydance regime has yet to outline how it intends to handle Matt Reeves' Batman movies.

Amazon MGM Studios' latest announcement only dampened the fans' worries about The Batman's future after the studio confirmed that Robert Pattinson had been cast as the next James Bond. The announcement arrived while Pattinson was still shooting The Batman: Part 2, immediately raising questions about whether he would realistically continue as the Caped Crusader beyond the sequel.

Amid the uncertainty, Robert Pattinson's co-star and Alfred Pennyworth star Andy Serkis addressed the James Bond news and the status of The Batman franchise. Speaking as a guest on Good Morning Britain, Serkis confirmed that the sequel is still moving forward while calling Pattinson's James Bond role "the most genius piece of casting:"

Good Morning Britain (GMB): "But Andy, you also have worked with the new 007, Robert Pattinson, because he was the Batman, you were the butler, Alfred…" Andy Serkis: "And we’re making another one, right now." GMB: "He is Bond by day now, Batman by night." Andy Serkis: “Correct.” GMB: "Was it ever, do you think, on the radar? Did you have an inkling?" Andy Serkis: "No, but I just think it’s the most genius piece of casting, because he is brilliant. He’s a brilliant actor, takes so many risks, he is funny, and he can play dry, he can play incredibly emotionally. I just think it’s a genius piece of casting. And apart from anything else, he’s a really lovely guy."

When asked whether The Batman 3 was still possible now that Pattinson is James Bond, Serkis admitted that he has "no idea" about the franchise's future, noting, "That's above my paygrade:"

GMB: "So 'Batman 2'… Will there be a third after that or now that he’s Bond? Is that out of the question?" Serkis: "I have no idea. That’s above my paygrade." GMB: "Have you asked your agent?" Serkis: "No, I really genuinely have no idea."

In a separate interview with Jake's Takes, Andy Serkis reflected on learning of Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond, pointing out that it shook him as "nobody would have expected it:"

"I literally found out from my sons last night. We were just watching the news and then Sonny, my eldest boy, went, ‘Oh my God, have you heard about Rob?’ And I’m like, ‘What, what, what?’ And he told me. And I just thought, ‘This is genius casting.’ So left field. Nobody would have expected it. I think he is perfect for the role."

Serkis continued by offering high praise toward his The Batman 2 co-star, admitting Pattinson is capable of a myriad of emotions and tapping into "so many different aspects of humanity:"

"I couldn’t think of anyone I rather see in that role right now, because he’s such a brilliantly… The roles that he chooses are so wide-reaching and different and he’s capable of being humorous, he’s capable of being emotional, he’s capable of so many different aspects of humanity. I think he’s a perfect– And the charm, it goes without saying. And the suave, he can do it all..."

DC Studios

Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond may have completely derailed The Batman 3's chances of being made, especially now that Matt Reeves has stepped back from production to deal with a personal matter (Steven Soderbergh took over the director's chair while filming continues).

While James Gunn and Peter Safran remain attached as producers of The Batman: Part 2, what's beyond the sequel is a huge question mark for everyone involved. With production still ongoing, the Skydance regime appears to treat the DC sequel as a priority to be completed as planned, while leaving the door open for bigger changes afterward.

Why It's the End of the Road for Robert Pattinson's The Batman

DC Studios

The more meaningful ramifications for Robert Pattinson's future as the Dark Knight will gradually surface after the release of The Batman: Part 2. It's worth noting that the sequel already has a long production timeline, and Pattinson's new multi-picture Bond commitment has increased the likelihood that The Batman 3 is no longer a given. This is in addition to the arrival of new Skydance leadership, which raises a big question mark over DC's overall future.

With timing and availability as the biggest factors in the decision on whether to greenlight another Batman sequel, the long gaps between installments, combined with Skydance's reported push to place more Justice League members at the forefront of their big-screen slate, make it more difficult to navigate the uncertain future of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's future in Gotham.

Still, some argued that moving forward might be the best option for everyone involved. By containing the Reevesverse within the two films, it protects the quality of what Reeves and Pattinson have already built. The Batman already succeeded because it felt singular and contained. Ending after two strong movies preserves the integrity of the vision instead of diluting it.

Moving on also creates cleaner space for DC under the new Skydance regime. Running two separate live-action Batman movies indefinitely has always been confusing for the general public. With Skydance now setting priorities, closing the Reeves chapter after The Batman 2 allows the studio to decide whether the next Batman lives in the shared universe, stands alone, or takes an entirely different form.