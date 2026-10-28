It’s Officially The End Of An Era For The Batman Part 2

Matt Reeves' journey with his The Batman universe began in 2017, when he was brought on board to direct the Caped Crusader film that was originally a Ben Affleck project. His vision came to life in March 2022 after overcoming several hurdles, including COVID-19, which threatened to keep the film from seeing the light of day. Since then, The Batman has been Reeves' brainchild, with the filmmaker overseeing the film and its sequel, which finally began shooting in June of this year. However, an unforeseen change has now interrupted that run in the sequel's final weeks, marking an end of an era.

The Batman Part II hit a major roadblock on October 5, when Warner Bros. announced that Matt Reeves had to step away to attend to a family matter, with filming paused in London. "Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter," the studio said. "Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon." A new filmmaker is now taking Reeves' place on set. With production resuming this week, Steven Soderbergh is in the director's chair to finish the shoot. The move marks the first time anyone other than Reeves has directed Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight, closing a defining chapter for the franchise.

DC Studios

According to DC Studios, Soderbergh, "as an admirer of Matt's work," personally approached Reeves and offered to complete principal photography on the sequel. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Traffic, Erin Brockovich, and the Ocean's trilogy is now working in conjunction with Reeves to fulfill his vision. "I thought Matt Reeves' work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent," Soderbergh said. "The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what's already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film," he added.

Reeves was also quick to clarify that the move does not mean he is leaving the sequel. "Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II," he wrote. "I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography." James Gunn has likewise confirmed that Reeves remains the film's director. This means the director's fingerprints will still be all over the final product, even though he will not finish shooting the movie himself.

Soderbergh's selfless gesture has caught the attention of Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, with the actor breaking his silence on the directorial change. "I am so happy he's come on to help Matt. It's incredibly generous of him, and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless," Pattinson said, weighing in on the change in a conversation with GamesRadar+.

Pattinson also made clear just how far along the sequel actually is. "I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done," he explained. Adding that, "So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great."

Matt Reeves Is Far From Done With Gotham at DC Studios

DC Studios

Even with Soderbergh on set, Reeves remains the creative engine of this world. He still produces the sequel through his 6th & Idaho banner, and his post-production role means the film audiences see on February 18, 2028, will still carry his vision from script to screen.

Reeves also resurfaced publicly in recent days. Following the release of Clayface last week, the director took to X to weigh in on the DCU horror film, which he produced alongside Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran. The James Watkins-directed movie opened to strong numbers over its debut weekend, giving Reeves plenty to celebrate despite his time away from The Batman Part II set. "So proud of James and Tom and Naomi and everyone who worked so incredibly hard…" he wrote.

There's more on the horizon for Reeves too. A third film is planned to close out Reeves' Batman trilogy, and The Penguin spin-off series already proved that his "Batman Epic Crime Saga" has so many stories left to tell beyond The Batman. The director could keep telling Gotham-centered Elseworlds stories for DC Studios even after his trilogy is done.

Reeves and his 6th & Idaho will also produce DC Studios' animated film Dynamic Duo, another Batman-adjacent story that will benefit from his input. The director is also one of the producers on Amazon's animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, whose second season wrapped in July of this year. A third season hasn't been greenlit yet, but if it does receive another order, it will bring Reeves back to Gotham one more time.